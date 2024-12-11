Plateau LG polls: Political parties are vehicles in achieving a shared goal – Mutfwang

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has challenged political actors to consider parties affiliation as a mere vehicles to achieve a shared goal.

Governor Mutfwang, stated that he does not endorse a winner-takes-all mentality. Instead, his administration is committed to inclusivity, ensuring that governance represents everyone.

The governor made this known Wednesday in Jos when he declared open the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission,PLASIEC’s 2024 Post local government elections review engagement with stakeholders.

Daily Champion reports that, the PLASIEC’s 2024 post mortems focused attention on addressing the lapses which electoral umpire (PLASIEC) encounter in the 9th October, 2024, local council polls and the way forward. Meanwhile, Inter- party advisory council (IPAC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and the media were in attendance.

Governor Mutfwang represented by the secretary to the Government of Plateau, Arch. Samuel Jatau, acknowledged this election was peaceful and conducted as though nothing happened. “That speaks volumes about the process and the leadership behind it.”

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing inclusivity and fairness in elections:

“We must recognize that political parties are merely vehicles to achieve a shared goal. As leaders, we must treat everyone with fairness. Elections should reflect the popular will, even when it means victory for those outside the ruling party. That’s how to foster peace and unity among Plateau citizens.”

“This gathering is an opportunity to review what went well, identify gaps, and plan for improvement. Receiving accolades doesn’t mean we should relax; rather, we must set higher standards for ourselves”, he added.

He concluded by wishing participants fruitful deliberations aimed at strengthening democracy and governance in Plateau State.

PLASIEC Chairman, Plangji Daniel Cishak, said their desire since they came on board, is to make this institution bigger and more effective while being a seat of integrity.

“We have conducted elections, completed individual post-mortems, and observed institutional lapses. This ongoing conversation allows us to hear from critical stakeholders about where we got it right and where we need improvement.

“Following this session, we will engage with the Plateau State Advisory Consultative Committee on Election Security. By January, we expect to collaborate with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, which will provide guidance based on their expertise. This will inform our strategic plans for the next two to three years”, Cishak explained.

While commending PLASIEC for conducting the best local government polls in the history of Plateau, the stakeholders also recommended that going forward, PLASIEC should put modalities in place to address issues of logistics which trigger late arrival of election materials as well as insufficient ballot papers witnessed in some polling units across the state.