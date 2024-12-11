Over 200 People Benefit From 2024 Free Medical Outreach Sponsored By Dr. Kenneth Ebong Foundation and his Company POTENT GROUP.

By Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

Not fewer than two hundred people have been treated free of charge of their various ailments courtesy of Dr. Kenneth Ebong Foundation. The free medical service carried out under the auspices of Gilead medical outreach of Living Faith Church, took place over the weekend at Living Faith Church, Ekput, Ibiono Ibom Local government.

Being the second in the series, the 2024 edition of the free medical outreach like the 2024 March edition, started with praise and worship service on the opening day which was Friday at the Ekput branch of the Living Faith Church built and donated by the MD/CEO of POTENT GROUP, Dr. Kenneth Utibe Ebong.

As early as 9am in the morning of the second day people started to throng the venue for the free medical intervention in their clusters to access the treatment. All that was required was to take a seat under the canopies that were mounted to shed the beneficiaries from the scourging sun. After which tags were given based on first come first served basis, awaiting the arrival of the medical team led by Dr. Charles Mbong.

Upon the arrival of the medical team in company of the arrowhead of the foundation, Dr. Kenneth Ebong the auxiliary hands who had been on ground earlier, began the registration serially and doctors started consulting immediately without any hitch.

It could be recalled, compared with what obtained in the March 2024 edition which was fraught with a bit of teething challenges, there was a remarkable improvement in that this December 2024 edition as everything went on seamlessly till a little after 4pm fixed for closing.

As usual the December 2024 medical outreach covered three days which rounded off on Sunday with distribution of free food items such as rice Yam and indomie noodles to the most vulnerable of the society, including widows and children, especially the orphans. The free medical service covered the basics, vitals, administration of drugs, eye test and provision of lenses as some deteriorated cases were referred to University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo for further attention.

So many beneficiaries poured encomiums and prayers on the family of the sponsor of the great initiative, but the one that was quite outstanding was that of the Headmistress of a primary school, Mrs Bassey Edem Akwa who described the gesture as rare, maintaining that there are so many people in the community who are even richer but don’t have the milk of human kindness to do what the sponsor has done.

She extended appreciation to the doctors and others for the high class of professionalism exhibited by the medical team, according to her, apart from the care and passion displayed by the doctors, the drugs are also genuinely sourced.

Reacting to the outpour of encomiums by the beneficiaries, the sponsor, Dr. Kenneth Ebong who had expended about N3.5m to host the free medical and Food distribution, said passion to provide succour to the less privileged by sharing the little he has in the spirit of the season, is his motivation, not because he is so rich as might be misconstrued.

“The December 2024 edition of free medical outreach stated with praise and worship on the opening day which was Friday. Today Saturday is the free medical which covers the vitals, administration of drugs, eye test and provision of lenses which was not included in the March edition.

“This year is better than that of last March 2024 and in the same vein the one of next year will be better. On Sunday we will share free food such as rice, Yam and indomie noodles to the widows in the spirit of love which the season represents,” he explained.

He used the opportunity to call on other well to do individuals from Akwa Ibom, Ekput village and its environ to join hands with him to put smile on the faces of the less privileged to make the world a better place to live.