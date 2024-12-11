NUPRC is committed to eradicating corruption within the upstream petroleum sector- Komolafe

UGO AMADI

In an effort to boost much confidence in the energy sector, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption within the upstream petroleum sector.

According to the Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, this commitment aligns seamlessly with the principles of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA), which emphasizes good governance, transparency, and the equitable distribution of benefits from oil and gas operations.

Gbenga Komolafe who spoke during the celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day stated that over the past years, the Commission has achieved significant milestones in the fight against corruption through various initiatives and programs, including:

The implementation of the Oil and Gas Industry Service Permit (OGISP) portal, to reduce human interaction in NUPRC’s permit processes and consequently the incidence of bribery and inefficiencies.

The award of petroleum licenses and leases is through an open competitive bid process;

The recently launched HostComply platform, to enhance the administration of the Host Communities Development Trusts (HCDTs).

“Keying into the ICPC’s vision that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) must first address corruption within their organizations to combat corruption in Nigeria effectively, the NUPRC established its maiden Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, with its separate and dedicated budgetary line for its effective operation,” he said.

“Since its establishment, the NUPRC ACTU has also played its role in establishing the NUPRC ethical norms that depict the values of the NUPRC and the wider society. Some of the key activities of the NUPRC ACTU include:

Creating awareness within NUPRC’s staff of NUPRC’s zero-tolerance for corruption by educating members of the ACTU and staff of the NUPRC through training, publications and banners;

System study and reviews of NUPRC’s major regulatory activities such as the recently concluded Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme; and

Encouraging whistleblowing among the Commission’s staff and stakeholders by establishing whistleblowing channels such as complaint boxes and secure email.

He said these efforts are already yielding results, as we see greater investor confidence and improved revenue inflows to the Federation Account.

“However, this battle is not one the NUPRC can fight and win alone. It requires the active participation of all stakeholders. Government Agencies must ensure strict enforcement of Anti-Corruption laws, Industry Operators must uphold ethical practices in their operations, civil society must remain vigilant, holding us accountable and every citizen must embrace integrity as a personal creed, refusing to condone or participate in corrupt practices.”