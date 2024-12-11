Muvmnt Studio Celebrates Dr. Biodun Shobanjo’s Legacy with a star-studded podcast Series, BB Uncovered.

L-R: Lanre Adisa, Founder/Chief Creative Officer, Noah’s Ark; Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta; Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings; Tosin Adefeko, CEO, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency, and Steve Babaeko, CEO/CCO, X3M Ideas during the launch of BB Uncovered a Podcast Series by The Muvmnt Studio to commemorate Dr. Shobanjo’s 80th birthday.

The Muvmnt Studio hosted an exclusive cocktail party to unveil a specially curated podcast series, “BB Uncovered: An 80-Year Odyssey,” to celebrate Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, a trailblazer in marketing and one of Africa’s most iconic business leaders.

The podcast provided a platform to honour Dr. Shobanjo’s sterling career, and remarkable legacy. Attendees enjoyed exclusive previews of the podcast and heartfelt tributes from legends and industry experts, underscoring the profound influence BB has had on individuals and the industry at large.

Fondly referred to as “BB” in close circles, Dr. Shobanjo’s achievements include founding trailblazing companies such as Insight Communications, now Insight Redefini, Quadrant MSL, All Seasons Zenith, Halogen Group amongst others. His contributions have transformed Nigeria’s marketing communications and security sectors while inspiring generations of professionals.

The event brought together an esteemed gathering of marketing legends, industry leaders, media icons, communications experts, family and friends who featured in the series. Notable attendees included luminaries like Sir Steve Omojafor, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Steve Babaeko, Lanre Adisa, and other prominent stakeholders, all celebrating a man whose visionary leadership has redefined industries across Nigeria and Africa.

The three-part podcast series, now streaming exclusively on Muvmnt Studio, takes listeners on an inspiring journey through Dr. Shobanjo’s life from the lens of those privileged to experience him. It features deeply personal narratives from family, close friends, trusted allies, and professional peers. The series provides a rare and intimate insight into the challenges, triumphs, and principles that define his enduring legacy in marketing, advertising, and beyond.

“BB Uncovered is more than a podcast series; it’s a tribute to resilience, innovation, impact and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Tosin Adefeko, CEO, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate a visionary whose leadership has transformed industries and inspired countless lives including mine.”

Listeners can explore anecdotes from BB’s humble beginnings, his groundbreaking achievements, and the enduring legacy of excellence, mentorship, and nation-building he continues to uphold.

“BB Uncovered: An 80-Year Odyssey” is now streaming exclusively on Muvmnt Studio.