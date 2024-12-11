24.4 C
Lagos
December 11, 2024
Trending now

CAMAN Urges Action Against Counterfeit Cables to Safeguard Local Industry and Public…

SystemSpecs Wins 2024 NECA Excellence Award for Outstanding Contributions to Nigeria’s IT…

Muvmnt Studio Celebrates Dr. Biodun Shobanjo’s Legacy with a star-studded podcast Series,…

CEO Of KONGA Predicts Bright Future For Nigeria’s E-Commerce Despite Current Hurdles

NUPRC is committed to eradicating corruption within the upstream petroleum sector- Komolafe

Fraudsters Clone NDDC Executive Director’s Account

PROMISE DELIVERED, SAYS PRESIDENT TINUBU AT THE COMMISSIONING OF TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION COMPLEX

Gov Otti, Aviation Minister Keyamo To Flag off Construction of Airport In…

Unite For Nigeria’s Progress, Gov Fubara Tells Nigerian Youths

NAFDAC begins clamp down on distribution, sales of alcoholic beverages in sachets,…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Middle Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF) congratulates comrade Ike on her election

by Editor074

 

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

MIDDLE Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF) has heartily congratulated Comrade Grace Ike on her emergence as the first female chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the FCT council. Grace Ike emerged victorious in the recently concluded FCT council election of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) with a landslide.

The MBJF Assistant General Secretary, Mr. Joseph Orjime disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

” Your landslide victory did not come as a surprise given your track record of unwavering commitment to professionalism, integrity and visionary leadership in previous positions of responsibility. These distinctive leadership qualities have not only earned you the trust and respect of dear colleagues, but also a place in the annals of the history of the journalism profession in this part of the world.

” As practitioners of the media profession in the Middle Belt region, the region housing the Federal Capital Territory, we are confident that you will continue to make a significant difference in the lives of our people, bringing your wealth of experience to bear on your service to fatherland, ” the statement reads.

” We are particularly impressed by the passion, enthusiasm, energy and innovations that you bring to the profession, while demonstrating willingness to listen to the concerns and needs of journalists. Your focus towards welfare and professionalism is already a soothing balm. We are certain that you will continue to inspire and empower journalists in the FCT council to strive for excellence.

Once again, congratulations on your well deserved electoral victory. Please, know that you have the assurances of our highest esteem, even as we look forward to working with you every step of the way to ensure that you achieve the much desired goals.”

 

Related posts

Ex-Militant Group, MEND Vows To Protect Oil Installations In N’Delta From Attack – Gbomo

Editor

Fire Service saves 25 lives, property worth N78.5bn in 3 months- Official

Editor

DG admonishes corps members against misconduct

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO