Middle Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF) congratulates comrade Ike on her election

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

MIDDLE Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF) has heartily congratulated Comrade Grace Ike on her emergence as the first female chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the FCT council. Grace Ike emerged victorious in the recently concluded FCT council election of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) with a landslide.

The MBJF Assistant General Secretary, Mr. Joseph Orjime disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

” Your landslide victory did not come as a surprise given your track record of unwavering commitment to professionalism, integrity and visionary leadership in previous positions of responsibility. These distinctive leadership qualities have not only earned you the trust and respect of dear colleagues, but also a place in the annals of the history of the journalism profession in this part of the world.

” As practitioners of the media profession in the Middle Belt region, the region housing the Federal Capital Territory, we are confident that you will continue to make a significant difference in the lives of our people, bringing your wealth of experience to bear on your service to fatherland, ” the statement reads.

” We are particularly impressed by the passion, enthusiasm, energy and innovations that you bring to the profession, while demonstrating willingness to listen to the concerns and needs of journalists. Your focus towards welfare and professionalism is already a soothing balm. We are certain that you will continue to inspire and empower journalists in the FCT council to strive for excellence.

Once again, congratulations on your well deserved electoral victory. Please, know that you have the assurances of our highest esteem, even as we look forward to working with you every step of the way to ensure that you achieve the much desired goals.”