Lagos health workers begin 3 day warning strike

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The coalition of health sector unions in Lagos State has commenced a three-day warning strike over delay in implementation of consolidated salary.

The unions include the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, MHWUN, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, and the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU.

The industrial action which began Wednesday 11th was to press home the adjustments to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, CONHESS.

Speaking with Daily Champion, a worker at the Lagos State General Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja who did not want his name in print, said the State Governor had started implementing that of the medical doctors but yet to effect other medical workers.

“Our grouse is that the adjustment to our take home will have to be effected. The Governor has approved that of doctors but we are not happy because we are still waiting.

“The strike begins today, it is not indefinite for now, just three days,” he stated.

The Secretary of NANNM, Oloruntoba Odumosu told NAN that the strike would hold following the expiration of an ultimatum issued by the unions.

The scribe stated that a meeting of the union leaders with officials of the state government on December 9 also ended in an impasse.

“The government officials couldn’t give us a clear timeline for the implementation of our demands and there’s no governor’s approval for the payment.

“We reported the feedback to the Congress, which was ongoing at our secretariat, and it unanimously voted ‘No’, insisting on proceeding with the strike,” Odumosu said.

He complained that the matter had lingered for long, in spite of numerous attempts by the unions to resolve it amicably.

Odumosu regretted that the government appeared ‘indifferent’ to addressing their legitimate demands despite the critical roles played by members of the unions in ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare to Lagos residents.

In the same vein, State Secretary, NUAHP, Kamaldeen Kabiawu decried the delayed implementation of the 25 per cent CONHESS adjustment, especially after the government approved a 35 per cent CONMESS adjustment for doctors in October this year.

The strike by the health workers is expected to affect all state-owned health facilities – Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), general hospitals, and primary health centres (PHCs).