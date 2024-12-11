32.4 C
Lagos
December 11, 2024
Trending now

International Human Rights Day: NNPP Chieftain urges govts to always protects citizens’…

Low number of investors not unacceptable -Kwairanga

BOSG reduces out-of-school children from 2.2m to 700,000

FMDQ harps on technology for commercial paper applications

Works ministry partners BPP management to end project execution delays

UNICEF donates Oxygen Plant, others to Bauchi govt.

ASSBIFI boss stresses importance of IT in financial system safety ..Harps on…

Tax Reform Bills presents by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nat’l Assembly,…

Group commends Senate over successful burial, Honour for Wayas

Diageo, Celebr-8 Lyfe collaborate to transform Nigeria’s premium spirits market

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

International Human Rights Day: NNPP Chieftain urges govts to always protects citizens’ rights

by Bisiriyu Olaoye061

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has charged government at all levels on the need to always protect citizens’ rights.

He gave the charge on Tuesday as the world celebrated this year’s World Human Rights Day, which usually falls on December 10, 2024.

He noted that by so doing, citizens could begin to rebuild public trust in government, foster national unity and unlock the true potential of the Nigerian people.

Ajadi, who is also known for his activism as a foremost human rights crusader, said there was no better auspicious time than the day set aside for human rights to remind the Nigerian government that protecting citizens’ rights is an essential pillar that holds democracy worldwide.

“Human Rights Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing importance of equality, justice, and dignity for all people worldwide”.

The theme for Human Rights Day 2024 is “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now”, he highlighted the continued relevance of human rights in addressing global challenges.

In a statement he issued and personally signed on Tuesday, Ajadi said many Nigerians were suffering untold hardship and their rights were being trampled upon knowingly or unknowingly by the agents of government.

He, therefore, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to preach to different security agents that in democracy, there should be no denial of citizens their inalienable rights.

“Let me use this occasion of International Human Rights Day to call on our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that as a known supporter of human rights activism in the country, he should remind various agents of governments especially the country’s security operatives that their main duty is to protect citizens’ rights and safety.

“He should let them know that anything to the contrary is not and cannot be identifiable with democracy.

“I also want to implore our human rights activists that as we celebrate today set aside for our rights, we should not also use the rights given to us to deny other people their own rights. Where one person’s right stops, that’s where another person begins”, Ajadi said in the statement.

For a better society

 

 

Related posts

Shut down of Edo e-governance platform: Obaseki, Okpebholo trade words

Peter Anayo

Borno State Government Distributes Food Items to 63,000 Victims of Flood in Ngala LGA

Editor

Plateau APC group lashes anti-Nentawe’s over humanitarian ministerial nomination

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO