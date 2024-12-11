International Human Rights Day: NNPP Chieftain urges govts to always protects citizens’ rights

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has charged government at all levels on the need to always protect citizens’ rights.

He gave the charge on Tuesday as the world celebrated this year’s World Human Rights Day, which usually falls on December 10, 2024.

He noted that by so doing, citizens could begin to rebuild public trust in government, foster national unity and unlock the true potential of the Nigerian people.

Ajadi, who is also known for his activism as a foremost human rights crusader, said there was no better auspicious time than the day set aside for human rights to remind the Nigerian government that protecting citizens’ rights is an essential pillar that holds democracy worldwide.

“Human Rights Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing importance of equality, justice, and dignity for all people worldwide”.

The theme for Human Rights Day 2024 is “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now”, he highlighted the continued relevance of human rights in addressing global challenges.

In a statement he issued and personally signed on Tuesday, Ajadi said many Nigerians were suffering untold hardship and their rights were being trampled upon knowingly or unknowingly by the agents of government.

He, therefore, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to preach to different security agents that in democracy, there should be no denial of citizens their inalienable rights.

“Let me use this occasion of International Human Rights Day to call on our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that as a known supporter of human rights activism in the country, he should remind various agents of governments especially the country’s security operatives that their main duty is to protect citizens’ rights and safety.

“He should let them know that anything to the contrary is not and cannot be identifiable with democracy.

“I also want to implore our human rights activists that as we celebrate today set aside for our rights, we should not also use the rights given to us to deny other people their own rights. Where one person’s right stops, that’s where another person begins”, Ajadi said in the statement.

