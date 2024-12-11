34.1 C
Photo Gallery

Homa Catholic int’l ministry, Annual thanksgiving service with praises , worship held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo066

L-r … Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam; Actress, Anita Joseph,  former, Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money, during the annual thanksgiving service, featuring, family, Men and Women held at  Homa Catholic international ministry, held in Lagos on 6/12/2024. PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Rev  Marcel Tanko, with Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam.

Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam, arriving at the venue.

Cross Section of Homa Catholic International Ministry Women Singing and Praising God.

 Elder, Onyeukwu Charles,(right) with a guest .

L-r… Evangelist  Obinna Mgbenka, Pastor Chukwuma Bonaventure, Elder John Onwuegbunam and Elder Chinedu Nzelu.

L-r ….James Orieh, Simeon Ibeh and Monday Agbeasiere.

L-r… Rev Marcel Tanko,   Evangelist Angela Eze and  Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam.

L-r… Daimond Okechi, Somadina  and  White Money.

Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam, singing and praising God,(right) during the thanksgiving.

Cross Section of the Women entertaining the guest.

Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam,  presenting Gift to the Children, during the annual thanksgiving service, featuring, family, Men and Women held at  Homa Catholic international ministry, held in Lagos on 6/12/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

