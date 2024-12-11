Group commends Senate over successful burial, Honour for Wayas

The leadership of the Senate has been commended for according the former President of the Senate, late Dr Joseph Wayas, all Parliamentary privileges which led to the final burial of the late Federal Lawmaker.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Jackson Udom, the Special Assistant Media to the President of The Senate.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by The Who Is Who Forum Of Northern Cross River State and signed by Papa Dorncklaimz Enambe and Mr. Johnny Agim, SAN, Convener and Co-Convener, respectively, the group thanked the Akpabio-led Senate for the honour done the late President of the Senate.

“We the coordinators and on behalf of the entire membership of Who is Who Forum of Northern Cross River State, write to express our profound appreciation for your support and belief in our group’s efforts after repatriating his corpse back to Nigeria.

“We are deeply grateful for the concerted efforts you made to facilitate the Senate financially supporting the family and according him the Senate Procession that he deserves amid the myriad of setbacks and misgivings.

“Your commitment to giving our late leader a befitting burial is a testament to your respect for his legacy and contributions to our nation.

“Please accept our sincere gratitude for your support and leadership throughout the process. We are honoured to have a Senate President like you, who values the dignity and respect of our departed heroes. Thank you once again, for your kindness and support”, the statement noted.

