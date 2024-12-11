24.4 C
Gov Otti, Aviation Minister Keyamo To Flag off Construction of Airport In Abia

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

 

The Governor of Abia State Gov. Alex Otti and the Nigeria Minister for Aviation, Keyamo Festus will be flagging off the construction of an airport situated at Nsulu in Isialangwa Area , Abia State next week.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who made this disclosure while briefing Journalists in Government House Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Otti, said the project would boost the State’s infrastructure and economic development when completed.

” At the onset, this was not a priority project of the State Government but when the Federal Government decided to build an Airstrip in Abia State.

” His Excellency decided to partner with the Federal Government to convert the airstrip to a full Airport project through his forward thinking disposition and vision.

” This unique partnership will lead to the construction of the requisite runways that would land bigger aircrafts when finished” he said.

