Fraudsters Clone NDDC Executive Director’s Account

Our attention has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters who have cloned the Facebook account of the Executive Director Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Alabo Hon. Boma Iyaye.

We wish to alert members of the public to this fake account, which may be used to deceive and defraud unsuspecting people.

The dubious person or persons cloned the Executive Director’s Facebook account, ostensibly to use the compromised account to defraud innocent persons.

The impersonators are sending out dubious business proposals in the guise that they are from Alabo Boma Iyaye.

The compromised account is open to all criminal acts, negatively impacting the NDDC Executive Director and the Commission.

The public is advised not to fall prey to the scams and schemes of these impostors claiming to represent NDDC officials.

The security agencies have been alerted to investigate and bring the criminals to justice. We also urge anyone who comes across these fraudulent activities to report promptly to the security agencies for necessary action.

While efforts are being made to strengthen the security features on our social media accounts, we advise the general public to avoid doing business with persons of questionable character.

Anyone who deals with such persons does so at their own risk, and the NDDC or its officials will not be liable for any loss or damage from such transactions.

Those with genuine businesses with NDDC should cross-check facts at the Commission’s official website (www.nddc.gov.ng) and our verified social media handles.