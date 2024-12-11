Education is not just a right but foundation for better future, says IGP

….As Plateau launches Safe schools initiatives

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has stated that access to education is not just a fundamental human right of an individual in the society, but it is also the foundation of a brighter future.

Egbetokun revealed in recent times, challenges to Nigeria’s educational institutions have escalated, promoting the government to take decisive action.

It is evident that Nigeria had faced major security challenges such as kidnappings, killings, and destruction of school infrastructures, leading to school closures and negatively affecting host communities as well as increasing the number of out-of-school children.

For instance, in the 2021 report, the National policy on safety, security and violence free schools indicated that more than 600 teachers were killed in attacks while more than 19,000 were displaced between 2012 and 2016.

The IGP was speaking Tuesday in Jos during the Nigeria Police Force engagement with stakeholders on the security of schools in Plateau and training of the schools protection squad (SPS), focusing on the theme,” strengthening security resilience and integration of host communities in the protection of education.”

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Adebowale Williams, Commandant Police Staff College, Jos, Egbetokun acknowledged today, ” we stand united in ensuring our educational environment remains secure for our children. It is inspiring to witness the shared commitment from stakeholders to make our schools sanctuaries of learning, growth, and safety.”

Governor Caleb Mutfwang who was been represented by the secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Arch. Samuel Jatau, said safe schools initiatives is so dear to the government as they cherish competence which is the reason why the governor Alex Ladan as the state coordinator.

Today, “I can proudly say that Plateau State is fortunate to have Hon. Alex Ladan as our state coordinator. His leadership has delivered commendable results, and our state is emerging as a model for the Safe School Initiative. This reflects His Excellency’s commitment to ensuring that every request from the Safe School Project is met promptly.

“The Safe School Initiative thrives on a three-pronged approach involving security agencies, the government, and the community. Each stakeholder plays a critical role in ensuring a secure and conducive environment for learning. Without safe schools, our future is at risk, as the absence of education creates fertile ground for societal challenges.”

National Coordinator Schools Protection Squad, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, confirmed in 2024, the Federal Government launched the Safe School initiative to enable children affected by conflicts and insecurity to continue with their education unhindered.

He said the comprehensive plan which adopts a ‘whole-society approach’ began full implementation in 2023 with the establishment of the first Safe School Response Coordination Centre, which is being replicated across all states and local governments for rapid response and information dissemination.

Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina admits that a safe school is the teaching and learning environment where there is no threat of danger real or perceived, in the teaching and learning process; where learners, teachers, staff and visitors are free to interact without fear or threat of violence or injury.

Remember, the safe schools initiatives was initiated by Federal Government, and Plateau now is one of the pilot states in Nigeria.