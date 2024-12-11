Diageo, Celebr-8 Lyfe collaborate to transform Nigeria’s premium spirits market

32.4 C
FROM LEFT: Mr. Pawan Sharma, CEO, Tolaram Africa—Consumer Products; Mrs Kavita Hans, General Manager, Diageo West and Central Africa; Mr. Shobhit Jindal, General Manager, Celebr-8 Lyfe; Mr John Musunga, Managing Director, Diageo Southern, West and Central Africa, during the Diageo Africa Leadership Team visit to Nigeria for strategic business review meetings

 

Diageo, a global leader in premium spirits, has partnered Celebr-8 Lyfe (a Tolaram Company) to transform Nigeria’s premium spirits market.

This partnership, according to Kavita Hans, General Manager, Diageo West and Central Africa, on Tuesday in Lagos, via a statement, would enhance the availability of its iconic brands across Nigeria.

Hans said that the company’s collaboration with Celebr-8 Lyfe would redefine the market by making high-quality international brands accessible to Nigerian consumers.

She added that the development would mark a milestone in how Nigerians experience quality spirits, meeting consumer demand for globally renowned brands and raising the standards of market service and brand interaction nationwide.

Hans further said that the collaboration also provided economic benefits, as it strengthened supply chain and market innovations, supporting job creation and industry development within Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to partner with Celebr-8 Lyfe, whose local expertise complements Diageo’s vision for growth in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to connect with more Nigerian consumers, through our exceptional brands, such as Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Singleton, Ciroc, Baileys, Black & White, Ketel One, Smirnoff, Gordons, and Zacapa.

“We will do this whilst contributing to sustainable growth in the market and together, we are positioned to set new benchmarks for excellence and consistency in the Nigerian spirits industry,” she said.

Shobhit Jindal, General Manager, Celebr-8 Lyfe, said the partnership aligned perfectly with the organisation’s mission to bring the best of global brands to Nigerian consumers.

Jindal expressed excitement to work with Diageo to deliver their shared vision for premium quality and market growth.

He added that the partnership reflected both companies’ dedication to a progressive, high-standard market environment in Nigeria and reaffirms Diageo’s commitment to long-term growth in Africa.

“The first wave of brand rollouts under this partnership will begin this quarter,” he revealed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diageo is a global leader in alcoholic beverages, known for its premium portfolio of brands across various categories, including spirits and beer.

While Celebr-8 Lyfe (a Tolaram Company) specialises in the promotion and distribution of premium spirits in Nigeria, focusing on delivering quality, authenticity, and innovation.

