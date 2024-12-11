32.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Commendations, eulogies as Madam Esther John-Akpa goes home

by Peter Anayo0123

The first son of the late Mrs Esther John-Akpa, Mr Emma Akpa received the remains of his mother in his father’s compound ahead of the church service. He was surrounded by his siblings.

 

The remains of Mrs Esther John-Akpa; Ene Oke were buried recently at her husband’s compound in Aiyishi Ette, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The burial which attracted family members from home and abroad witnessed a large turn out of sympathizers comprising friends, in-laws, well wishers and business associates was preceded by a night of tributes where eulogies and commendations were given all expressing gratitude to God for the life and time of Mrs Esther John-Akpa who died at the age of 67 years.

The first son of Mrs Esther John-Akpa Mr Emma Akpa (first on the roll) with his siblings at the church service.

 

There was a Christian wake ahead of the requiem mass, which was held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Aiyeishi Ette in Igbo-Eze North LGA. Guests were later entertained at Community Primary School Aiyishi-Igbo-Eze after the internment.

Speaking shortly after the burial service, Mr Emma Akpa expressed gratitude to God for His grace which saw the family go through the burial rites of their wife, mother, grandmother and aunty successfully. Emma who is the first son of the late Esther was grateful that his mother lived a life worthy of emulation saying that the children have lots of good memories to cherish about her.

 

