CEO Of KONGA Predicts Bright Future For Nigeria’s E-Commerce Despite Current Hurdles

The CEO of Africa’s foremost online shopping platform, Konga Group, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, has expressed optimism in the E-commerce sector despite the current challenges facing the e-commerce business in Nigeria and most parts of the African continent.

Speaking at the 6th Edition of Nigeria sales conference organized by George Emetuche, the CEO of the Selling Champion Ltd, held at the Welcome Centre Hotel Lagos, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh spoke on the topic “The Nigeria E-Commerce and Retail Business: challenges and prospects.”

In his address, Prince Ekeh outlined key challenges hampering the growth of the e-commerce sector in Nigeria. He pointed to the overdependence on imported goods, unstable exchange rates, logistical inefficiencies, corruption, and rising insecurity as significant obstacles.

Despite these challenges, he expressed optimism about the future of e-commerce in Nigeria and Africa. He noted that the country’s youthful population—averaging 17 years of age—is tech-savvy and eager to embrace digital solutions, a factor he believes will drive growth and innovation in the sector.

Prince Ekeh also called on the government to create a level playing ground for stakeholders, emphasizing the need for policies that support local businesses and strengthen the e-commerce ecosystem.

The conference concluded with Prince Nnamdi Ekeh receiving an award of honour in recognition of his significant contributions to the e-commerce industry in Nigeria.