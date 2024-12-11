CAMAN Urges Action Against Counterfeit Cables to Safeguard Local Industry and Public Safety

…identifies the use of magnets to differentiate genuine from fake cables.

The Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) has raised serious concerns about the detrimental impact of counterfeit cables on the lives, properties, and safety of Nigeria’s electrical infrastructure. This challenge must be curbed to avoid a continued negative impact on the general populace.

Speaking at the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Safety Conference 2024 in Abuja, CAMAN President Mrs. Bukola Adubi highlighted the widespread availability of substandard cables in the Nigerian market. She praised the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to address the issue but noted that significant challenges remain.

“I have witnessed SON’s efforts in seizing and destroying counterfeit cables, yet the market continues to be flooded with these dangerous products,” Adubi stated. “The lure of lower prices often drives demand for these substandard cables, as many consumers prioritise cost over safety. This mindset poses significant risks to both project integrity and public safety.”

The President of CAMAN, Adubi, revealed that CAMAN members have been forced to limit open-market sales due to the proliferation of counterfeit products. She underscored the need for stronger consumer education to help distinguish genuine cables from fakes, recommending using magnets as a simple identification tool. “Unlike copper, which is non-ferrous and a good conductor of electricity, iron-based cables heat up quickly when conducting electricity, leading to fire hazards,” she explained.

Adubi called for greater support for Nigerian cable manufacturers, emphasising CAMAN members’ substantial investments in high-quality production standards and employee training. “We must protect our local industries. CAMAN members adhere to strict standards and have made significant investments to support Nigeria’s industrial growth,” she asserted.

Nigerian-manufactured cables are among the best globally, Adubi noted, reaffirming CAMAN’s commitment to maintaining quality standards that enhance Nigeria’s global reputation. CAMAN consist of 13 member companies, all of whom have impeccable standards in the cable industry. Members include MicCom Cables & Wires, Kabelmetal Ltd, Nigerchin Ltd, Coleman Wires & Cables, Cutix Plc, Cometstar Manufacturing Ltd, Denki Wires & Cables Ltd, Purechem Ltd etc.

The NESI Safety Conference, themed “Identifying Opportunities, Prospects, and Challenges of Safety Standards and Regulations in Nigeria’s Power Sector,” was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations in collaboration with the Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA) and other NESI stakeholders.

In a related event, Adubi also participated in an interactive session organized by the Senate Committee on Power, where she joined industry leaders to address challenges facing Nigeria’s electricity sector. Discussions covered critical issues such as the frequent collapse of the national grid, low power generation, and inconsistencies in electricity tariff classifications, all of which continue to impact consumers and the sector’s growth.