Be guided by ethics, professionalism, Sen. Adegbomire tasks journalists

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Journalists as custodians of truth and informers of the masses have been called to rise to the occasion, guided by ethics, professionalism and a commitment to the Nigeria’s development by setting agenda for policy makers.

The charge was given on Wednesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Akure, during a symposium organized as part of activities for the Ondo NUJ 2024 Press Week celebration.

The Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adeniyi Adegbonmire; the ZLP Governorship Candidate in the 2024 Ondo election, Dr. Abass Mimiko and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Olumuyiwa Adu who were lead Speakers spoke on the theme: “Setting the Agenda Amidst Electioneering Paradox and Elusive Economic Development in Nigeria: The Media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm,”.

Specifically, senator Adegbomire who was represented by Barr. Kayode Taiwo said media role in setting the agenda amidst Nigeria’s electioneering and economic challenges can’t be overstated.

His words: The term “Fourth Estate” underscores the media’s power as a cornerstone of democracy. The media is not just a passive observer; it is an active participant in nation-building. By setting the agenda, the media shapes public priorities and guides policymakers. The press in Nigeria is covered by adequate legal and regulatory framework to carry out its responsibilities as prescribed.

“Despite these legal and regulatory protections, journalists in Nigeria still face challenges such as: Harassment, arrests, and detentions under vague laws like sedition and defamation. Restrictions on press freedom through state interference or regulatory overreach. Limited enforcement of Freedom of information Act requests by public institutions.

“While not overlooking these significant challenges, the media is advised to remain focused and committed to the onrrous task of nation building.”

On his part, a legal practitioner and retired military officer, Olumuyiwa Adu said there is need for Nigeria to be restructured along geographical line in order to ensure equity, justice and security in the country”, he stressed.

Adu said there is no shortcut to development than restructuring, which would ensure true federalism, a development that would make each region to grow based on their own strength.

Besides, the APC chieftain advocated the removal of state of origin in Nigeria’s constitution and replaced with state of resident.

Also the ZLP Governorship Candidate in the 2024 Ondo election, Dr. Abass Mimiko said the the symposium theme reflects the growing concern about the role of the media in navigating the complexities of governance, economic stagnation and the paradoxical promises that characterize the country’s political landscape.

He further called on the professionals to create platform for constructive dialogue, guide policy makers and amplify marginalized voices for the overall betterment of the the country.

In his address, the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa said his administration is committed to positioning the media to promote the development of the State, noting that he believe that the media has a critical role to play in shaping public opinion and promoting good governance.

“There is need for the regulation of the profession and the Nigeria Union of Journalists must be alive to its responsibilities by preventing quacks from finding their ways into the noble profession. Nowadays, almost every individual is a journalist without having the requisite training and qualifications. This is where you as real professionals should stand yourselves out and ensure you lead by example by dishing only correct information and remain faithful to the ethics of the profession.