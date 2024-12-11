2027: There’ll be vacancy in Aso Rock — Bode George

.Bemoans economic hardship, insists President yet to get it right

.Tinubu ‘ll be unstoppable –Presidency

IBRAHIM QUADRI and Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George on Wednesday fired back at the All Progressives Congress, saying there will be vacancy in Aso Rock by 2027 since the ruling party is not putting smiles on the faces of the common man.

The Atona Oodua made this remark during a one-on-one interview with journalists in his office at Ikoyi.

The PDP chieftain also called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS by slashing it to N300, saying that is the only way to address the economic hardship being faced by the citizens.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. George Akume had called on northern politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to defer their presidential ambitions until 2031.

Akume made the remarks few days ago during his appearance on TVC’s Politics Today Programme.

The SGF’s call came amidst reported plans by northern leaders to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

This speculation had gained momentum with the recent appearance of campaign posters featuring former President Goodluck Jonathan in prominent locations across Kano State, suggesting a potential presidential bid in 2027.

Akume had stressed the importance of allowing Tinubu to potentially complete a second term for equity and fairness.

However, Bode George said, “But look at the performances. Big joke. So if the starting point were to make sure that the voice of the people would be heard, and they can make a mistake, they will learn.

“Four years after that, they have the opportunity to revisit. If you didn’t perform, they throw you under the bus. You see people are saying now there is no vacancy in 2027.

“No. No. And the other point. Who is happy? Unless you put smiles on the faces of the people. That’s why some of us are still shouting with our party. What the heck are you doing? Wake up. Wake up. The party we have, and I’m still ever so proud, is the real Iroko political party in this country.”

He added, “These jokers, these APC. I told you and I’m not afraid to say it. It’s a congregation of strange bedfellows. Look, I would rather not turn the opposition party into nonsense, a private enterprise. No.

“They said they want to repeat the capturing in Osun. Let me advise. 1962, the Western crisis. I was in secondary school. I was in Form 3 or Form 4. You know, it started like a little fight between Baba Awolowo group, Akintola group, then there was an election.

“They thought it was all going to end up in Western region. No. It was like a wild bomb. Before we knew it, it engulfed the whole country. Can’t we learn a lesson? Whoever will be there, maximum of four years. He comes back to renew, and he has another four years.”

Speaking on the hardship, the elder statesman said, “And I’ve been thinking, as a Nigerian, what can we do? Because the anger and the hunger are almost equal on the streets of Nigeria. Not only in the west here or north, everywhere. What am I suggesting? Let him sit down, Mr. President. This is directly to him and all those managing directors. They don’t want to be called damaging directors. Sit down.

“What can we do? Give an order. From this so-so-so date of December at least to the end of January, the cost of petrol will be 300 Naira per litre. Yes.

“You know, they say losses. Losses. Who can absorb the losses? They will absorb the losses plus all those characters who went to Paris parading themselves as if they are from the outer planet.

“Ask people to donate. To bear the cost. You will be sending a lot of messages of happiness across the tribes, across the homes.

“Everybody in Nigeria will be happy because it will positively impact on this period of the year. That December and that January. It is a challenge.

“And you can do it. If Madam First Lady could donate one billion Naira to a university, that would also be a donation into the coffers to bear this cost. So that everybody will be able to sleep well,” Bode George stated.

