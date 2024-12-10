Youths inclusivity remains bedrock of Tinubu’s Administration – Shetima assures

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Vice President, Kashim Shetima has assured Nigerian youths that the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to including them in all levels of governance in the country.

Shetima gave the assurance at the 60th Anniversary celebration of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, held in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

The Vice President who was represented at the event by his Technical Adviser on Women and Youth Engagement, Hauwa Liman, said youth inclusion in governance remains the bedrock of the current administration.

He noted that the Tinubu-led government remains the only administration to have given more opportunities to youths in the country, stressing that the Tinubu administration believes so much in the aspirations of the youths of the country.

He added that the current administration has created more opportunities for youths to excel in various endeavours he which he said underscores the government’s determination to ensure that the youth are adequately empowered to bring the real change the country needs.

He said: “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assembled some of the finest young people in the country to form the backbone of his government and this is based on his conviction that you cannot plan for the future without the young ones at the decision making table. So youth inclusion to is not just a promise, it is the cornerstone of our administration’s vision for Nigeria.

“From the outset, we have worked to ensure that young Nigerians are not only seen and heard but also have the power and included at every level of governance.

“Today, we stand as a government that has opened doors for young people like never before. Many of our ministers are your peers.

“Your inclusion is more than a presentation. It is about creating opportunities that translate into real change. This administration has prioritised initiatives that empower young people to excel in education, entrepreneurship and the creative and data industry.

“We have launched the transformative programme like the Presidential Initiative for Youths Enterprise Clusters backed by N110bn Naira to support young entrepreneurs across agriculture, technology and industry. The Youths Investment Fund continues to provide critical financial support for start-ups and small businesses and ensures that young Nigerians can turn their ideas into thriving ventures.

“In the digital and creative sector where our youths have already proven their global competitiveness, we have rolled out a $618m United Dollars initiative designed to support tech and creative enterprises,” Shettima added.

He said to solidify the commitments, the government is working to establish a National Youth Development Bank and a youth data bank to ensure that young Nigerians have the resources, information and access they need to succeed.

Shettima also listed the National Education Fund and the student loan scheme as other efforts by gthe overnment to secure the future of Nigerian youths.

The vice president further charged youths of the country to take advantage of the numerous opportunities available to them to better their lots and that of the country.

“Dear young Nigerians, the opportunity before you are vast, you are part of a generation that has the tools, skills and platforms to transform not only Nigeria but the world.

“The digital economy and the creative space are yours to dominate. This administration is committed to providing you with the resources and support needed to succeed.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I challenge you to cease this moment, embrace innovation, creativity and hardwork. Let your generation be the one that transformed Nigeria into a beacon of democracy, development and progress. Your voices are heard, your contributions are valued and your future is being shaped by the decisions you influence today,” he said.

Speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara represented by the Chief of Staff Government House, Ehie Edison said the present administration is particular about youth development in the country that’s why he has given lots of youths the opportunity to hold leadership positions.

He noted that in Rivers State, a vast majority of the local council chairmen, their vice and councillors are youths of which three are members of NYCN.

“This government is surrounded by youths who are very resourceful and are contributing immensely to governance, development of the state. We have commissioners who are youth ambassadors, a large percentage of executive chairmen and vice chairmen are youths in their primes. Councillors are youths and this goes a long way to show that the governor is very very youth-friendly,” he said.

Ehie, stated further that the governor is investing in programmes and policies that intend to showcase the raw talents of Rivers youths and to empower them meaningfully, adding that across various tertiary institutions, there are scholarships for deserving youths who are hardworking currently ongoing and sponsored by Rivers State Government.

The Rivers State Governor, however, congratulates the NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubu and his National Executives for the celebration, and for sustaining the legacies of the youth council.

Ehie further charged youths to shun vices and embrace them while engaging the government at all levels.

“I want to call on the NYCN to continually engage peacefully with governments at all levels, multinationals, and Nationally Assembly to propose youth-friendly legislations and for the multinational companies to engage our youths and also for the government to propose programmes that would benefit the youths while also advocating for our youths to desist from crimes, criminality and tap into the skill acquisition opportunities which is the in-thing today across the country,” Ehie stated.

Earlier in his address, NYCN President of NYCN, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubu thanked the Rivers State Government for accepting to host Nigerian youths on their 60th anniversary.

He noted that for 60 years, the Council has actively engaged in building and shaping the future of Nigerian youths through positive engagements.

Sukubo used the occasion to call on the Nigerian government at all levels to put in place policies that would change the fortunes of the country and take her out of the current hardship being experienced.

The youth leader also called on Nigerian youths to get skilled up and not rely on white-collar jobs which are not readily available in the country.

“I charge Nigerian youths to look beyond what they call white-collar jobs and focus on skills and we should grow in technology to impact on the society. We should not wait anymore for the government.

“We should look for how to also support the federal government and our state governors to see how to reduce insecurity and also support our National Assembly to make laws that can create employment opportunities for young people and also to enact policies that can grow our economy.

“We are also appealing to the Federal Government to make policies that can accelerate economic growth in our dear country,” Sukubo said.