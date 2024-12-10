Tony Okocha-led Rivers APC constitutes 9-Man Committee to investigate burning of party’s secretariat

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Tony Okocha-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has constituted a 9-man committee to investigate the bombing of the party’s secretariat along PH-Aba road on Saturday October 5, 2024.

The explosion on the APC secretariat was reported to have caused serious damages, destroying the gate and shattering the windows of the building, while the security building was set ablaze in the attack.

The committee which has Barr Kelechi Nwuzi as Chairman, and Barr Bethel Samson as secretary was inaugurated on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the new party executive led by Chief Okocha.

Other members of the Committee include; Barr Darlington Dike, Barr Rex Nworgu, Hon Abibo Tammy Bereniye, Dr. Theresa Chima, Dr. Eunice Gam, Prince A. Obene, and Amb Vincent Gbosi.

The committee was charged to investigate the cause of the bombing on the party secretariat and those behind attack on Saturday October 5, 2024, hours before the commencement the local government council elections in the state, and submit it’s findings within one month for potential legal action.

Chief Tony Okocha told Journalists after the meeting that the party decided to set up the committee following the refusal of Governor Fubara to include the arson attack on the APC secretariat as part of the incidents to be covered by Commission of Inquiry he constituted to investigate the burning down of some local government secretariats, two days after the council election.

He said that despite the reminders that the arson attacks on the APC secretariat and the burning of the State House of Assembly, be also covered by the government panel, the governor refused to budge.

Okocha who recalled how the APC had challenged the LG elections in court, following which the court issued a judgment, accused Governor Fubara of sending thugs to the office of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), alleging that he had attempted to oversee the elections with his own security.

He said, “An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered at the APC Secretariat and the (police) team has identified the use of incendiary materials in the arson of the security building”, the report stated.

It added; “The Anti Bomb squad has collected samples from the scene for forensic analysis and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous act”, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

“The Governor has proven that APC can go to hell. But we won’t go to hell. You can’t shave the head of a man on his absence. No invitation was sent to us.

“We are still pained by the developments in Rivers State and APC agreed to set up it’s own panel of inquiry. And the panel is empowered to invite anyone since no one is above the law. Their duty is to unearth the immediate and remote causes of the burning of the APC in Rivers State”.

The new APC informed Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to return the country to El Dorado noting that his many visits across the globe were beginning to yield results.

“His recent visit to South Africa, is already opening a new vista of relationship between Nigeria and South Africa”, Okocha stated.

He commended the President because the Port Harcourt refinery was back up and running saying that it was part of his promises and the country has started to witness changes.

“He has also given a marching order for the reactivation of the Warri and Kaduna Refineries and the second phase of the Port Harcourt refinery. Isn’t it a thing of joy?

He called for patience, support and prayers for the President. “You cannot plant orange and expect to start bearing fruits the next day”, Okocha stated.