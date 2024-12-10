SASA debunks attack by members on station, staff

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Operatives of the Anambra State anti-touting agency popularly known as SASA have debunked any attack on the state-owned Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Onitsha Station or any member of staff

This was contained in a statement by the State Director of the Agency, Hon. Chukwuebuka Solomon Onwuemene, and made available to journalists in Awka by his media aide, Karen James.

He urged Onitsha residents and the public at large to disregard the Information.

Recall that earlier information has it that someone from the station raised an alarm that the anti-touting operatives numbering over 15 invaded the premises with weapons and beat up staff on duty, including injuring some of them with pestles, before arresting one of the staff to their operational base while searching for a fleeing criminal that seeks cover under the stationed facility.

No ABS staff member was harmed or assaulted during the incident, and he urged the public to disregard the false narratives being spread online.

“The allegations that SASA personnel stormed ABS and assaulted its staff are completely false. No staff member was beaten, and no one was arrested apart from the engineer, who was mistakenly apprehended because a criminal was hiding in his office,”

Onwuemene however, harped on the importance of verifying information before sharing it and warned against spreading unsubstantiated claims that could damage reputations or incite unnecessary tension in the state.

He noted that both the ABS management and the Anti-Touting Squad have called on the public to remain calm and trust the clarification provided by the parties involved.

The SASA boss further called on citizens to refrain from sharing misinformation that could create unnecessary conflicts or misunderstandings.

