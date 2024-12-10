22.9 C
Retreat for members of petroleum committees at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo082

From left, Assistant Director and Head of Regulation and Statutory Compliance, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Barr. Ezeugo Chikwendu; Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas Mr Abubakar Mahammed Nako and Legislative Governance Consultant Mr Chibuzo Okereke during a retreat for members of petroleum related committees at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From left, Assistant Director and head of Regulation and Statutory Compliance, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Barr. Ezeugo Chikwendu; Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Legislative Governance Consultant Mr Chibuzo Okereke during a retreat for members of petroleum-related committees at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday. Photos: Anayo Opera.

 

 

