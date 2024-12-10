Reps to probe non-compliance with gas flaring safety standards

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has expressed grave concerns over the persistent non-compliance with safety standards governing gas flaring operations in oil-producing communities, despite the existence of regulatory frameworks meant to protect lives, the environment, and livelihoods.

This is as the green chamber urged the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to intensify monitoring and enforcement of safety measures to ensure strict adherence to established safety standards;

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Environment to assess the environmental and health impacts of gas flaring in oil-producing areas and recommend appropriate remediation measures.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion raised by Hon Harrison Anozie Nwadike (Imo,APC) he noted the critical role of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in enforcing health, safety, and environmental standards as stipulated under the Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution Regulations), 2018, and the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

He said, “the regulations mandate producers and permit holders in connection with Flare Gas to adopt operational safety measures to minimize the negative impact of gas flaring, including limits on heat, smoke, and noise, while ensuring the operational safety and health of individuals at gas flare sites.”

Nwadike highlighted that, despite these frameworks, gas flaring remains a persistent issue, with devastating consequences for the health and well-being of communities in oil-producing regions.

He pointed out findings from the Ad-hoc Committee on Gas Flaring, which revealed widespread non-compliance with operational safety standards, resulting in environmental degradation, socioeconomic hardship, and alarming health challenges.

He expressed concerns that the lack of adherence to operational safety standards, including limits to heat, smoke, and noise generation, continues to expose workers and nearby residents to severe health risks such as respiratory diseases, increased rate of tonsillitis infection in children, cardiovascular issues, and increased cancer risks due to prolonged exposure to toxic emissions.

He further raised concerns over the inadequate enforcement and monitoring of these safety standards by relevant authorities, leading to a culture of impunity among oil and gas operators.

Nwadike warned that prioritizing profits over safety continues to endanger the lives of workers and residents while worsening the already precarious environmental conditions in oil-producing communities.

A member of the House Hon.Mark Esset (Akwa Ibom PDP), in his contribution said that the motion is people sensitive, it is life threatening and should be supported.

“When you talk of gas flaring, Niger Delta is the worst hit. It’s very disheartening that in the 21st century it is unfortunate that we are still flaring gas”.

The lawmaker added that gas flaring should take the same punishment as is the case with robbery and murder cases.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment Hon.Julius Pondi (Delta, PDP), noted that gas flaring is very disheartening. He emphasized that there must be thorough monitoring. Most communities in Niger Delta no longer have land to farm, even the air is very bad. So the monitoring should be very effective.

The House presided by the Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The presiding officer mandated the House Committees on Safety Standards and Regulations, Environment and Climate Change to conduct an investigative hearing on the level of compliance with the Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulation, 2018, by oil and gas operators, with a focus on protecting affected communities.

