Reps, Anti-Corruption Agencies sensitize Youth Corpers on need to curb corruption in MDAS

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission ICPC and the Code of Conduct Bureau CCB have called on youth corps members and the general public to key into the fight against corruption and all corrupt practices in Nigeria.

They also called on all Ministries Departments and Agencies MDAs of the federal government of Nigeria to work collaboratively to entrench the culture of transparency in government offices even as the House said it is working to amend existing laws establishing anti-corruption agencies to strengthen them to tackle the menace.

Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption Hon.(Prince) Kayode Moshood Akiolu, Chairman of the ICPC Dr.Musa Adamu Aliyu SAN and the Chairman of the CCB Dr.Abdullahi Usman Bello made the calls separately on Monday at an event to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day at the National Assembly.

In a remark, the Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Akiolu said that the fight against corruption requires collaborative efforts of all Nigerians irrespective of gender, political affiliation or other considerations.

He said that youths who constitute the largest segment of the nation’s population should key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration in its fight against corruption.

He posited that the House Committee’s mandate is to combat corruption and corrupt practices in all ramifications, adding that this will ensure that there are checks that would bring about transparency in all MDAs.

While urging the youths to key into the fight against corruption, he also enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the country against all forms of malfeasance

He said: “the Youths have shown that they are ready to take over the future. We should be ready to buckle up because they are ready to take over from us in 2027”.

Also speaking in the same vein, the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC represented by Mrs Azuka Ogugua a deputy director in the Commission said that fight against corruption is a fight for every single Nigerian.

The agency said that the best way to combat corruption is to adopt preventive strategies by taking a personal stand of I will not cheat, I ‘ll not steal and and I will not take what does not belong to me in all private and public engagements.

In the same vein, the Code of Conduct Bureau CCB Dr.Abdullahi Usman Bello represented by an official of the agency said that there is a need for an inter-agency collaboration between government agencies to aid the fight against corruption and corrupt practices.

The House Committee Chairman Hon.(Prince) Akiolu pledged to work with the House leadership to ensure expeditious amendment to the laws establishing the anti-corruption agencies in order to give teeth to the ongoing war against graft in public offices nationwide.