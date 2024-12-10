Official presentation of book’ Bold Leap’ by Senator Chris Anyanwu autobiography held in Abuja

From left… Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige; Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; representative of the President, and Minister of Special Duties Zephaniah Jisalo and former Senate president, Senator David Mark during the official presentation of the book Bold Leap by Senator Chris Anyanwu an author biography in Abuja yesterday.

From left …Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige; Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode FAyemi Former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim; representative of the president, and minister of Special Duties Zephaniah Jisalo and former senate president, Senator David Mark; Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe and the Author of the book Bold Leap Senator Chris Anyanwu during the official presentation of the Autobiography of the book Bold Leap by Senator Chris Anyanwu in Abuja yesterday. Photos: Anayo Opara.

