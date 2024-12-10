Nigerian Law School to Receive TETFund Intervention, Courtesy of Wike

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of Federal CapitalTerritory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has announced that the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja, will be included among other Territory institutions to receive a special intervention funds from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), citing that it’s getting too late for the it.

Wike made this declaration on Monday during the flag-off ceremony for the design and construction of 10 blocks of staff quarters at the Nigerian Law School, Bwari.

He also approved the construction of two students’ hostels – one for males and one for females.

“It’s getting too late for the Nugeria Law School to be added to benefit from TETFund. It too late to amend the TETFund status to accommodate the school.”

The Minister took a swipe at his critics, challenging them to wait for their turn to contribute to their profession.

He emphasized that he won’t be deterred from positively impacting the judiciary. This development is part of Wike’s efforts to enhance the Nigerian Law School’s infrastructure and facilities.

“This school is owned by the federal government. There’s nothing wrong with the federal government trying to provide facilities for the school. Mr. President mandated me to provide these facilities”.

“When I came for the last call to bar, I saw very bad buildings, I couldn’t believe it; where lawyer are being trained? We have included funds in the 2025 budget for two hostels in the Law School, one for males and another for females, any body angry with what I am doing for the judiciary should wait for their turn to do for their profession,” Wike declared.

Wike also assured that there was fund for the contractor, so there was no reason for delay. “I believe contracts should be awarded and finished, not to abandon it, waste government money and suffer the people.”

The Nigerian Law School has witnessed a historic event, with the Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, leaving an indelible mark on the institution.

According to Isa Hayatu Ciroma, the Director-General of the Law School, and Emeka Ngige, Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Wike’s contributions to the school will be remembered for generations to come.

Ngige praised Wike’s infrastructural development projects, particularly in Rivers State, where he previously served.

The legal community is grateful that Wike has not forgotten his alma mater, and his efforts will bring significant benefits to the institution, he said.

The construction project, which will provide accommodation for 20 lecturers at the Nigerian Law School’s Lagos campus, is a testament to Wike’s commitment to the legal profession.

Adegboyega Awomolo, Chairman of the Body of Benchers, thanked Wike for his contributions and antecedents, stating that history will remember him fondly.

Wike’s performance has earned him recognition, with many acknowledging that he is a results-driven individual who stands by his principles.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has also praised Wike’s efforts, urging other public-spirited Nigerians to support the Nigerian Law Schools.

The event highlighted the importance of accommodation and security in enhancing performance and output.

As the Nigerian Law School continues to grow and develop, it is clear that Wike’s contributions will have a lasting impact on the institution and the legal profession as a whole.