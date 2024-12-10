33.1 C
Lagos
December 10, 2024
Trending now

SASA debunks attack by members on station, staff

Child trafficking : Pastor petitions Akwa Ibom CP over abduction, plot to…

NGO’s Vestal Egbukole Foundation) , Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation sensitises female students…

Heirs Insurance Group flags off yuletide season with “Unwrapping Smiles” campaign

Speaker States Assembly Conference held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Obi visit to legal luminary in office at Afe Babalola University…

Official presentation of book’ Bold Leap’ by Senator Chris Anyanwu autobiography held…

NMDPRA appeals operators on future of wholesale gas and petroleum liquids supply…

MELE Kyari says PH refinery is over 90% completed

Tony Okocha-led Rivers APC constitutes 9-Man Committee to investigate burning of party’s…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NGO’s Vestal Egbukole Foundation) , Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation sensitises female students across Imo state

by Peter Anayo040

VICTOR DURUAMAKU ,Owerri

 

Non-Governmental Organisations, Vestal  Egbukole Foundation ( VEF)and Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation,  Monday commenced the sensitisation of female students of secondary schools across Imo State on personal hygiene

 

According to the founder of the foundation, Prince Ikenna Egbukole the foundation’s mission is to empower youths and transform  lives

 

 

He  further  explained, “While (VEF) focuses on uplifting women, ( EMEF) champions youth entrepreneurship having  provided  N5.9 million to eight beneficiaries in 2019, feeding of 2000 school children in 2020 and N 55.4 million to 59 beneficiaries in 2024

 

 

Prince Ikenna Egbukole, in a statement titled, ‘ Our partnership,’ said, “Together these foundations demonstrate the transformative power of investing in women, youths and communities, inspiring a future filled with possibilities”

 

He also explained that the latest event, an initiative, the caring for the girl child  launched to mark the seventh  anniversary of Ugoeze Vestal Egbukole pointing out that the programme will cover 7,000 female students across 10-second schools in the Owerri zone of the state providing essential  hygiene products and educational support

 

Addressing the  female students at the Akabo High School Akabo in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, the representative of the foundation, Mr Uzoma Onyewuotu  said that as health  professionals they are at the school not only to distribute pads but also to help the students  better  understand  menstrual  hygiene and how to take care of themselves during that time of the month

 

He noted that many young girls face challenges especially when it comes to assessing sanitary pads or other hygiene products for their personal care

 

” some female students even miss school days because they are on their period ” he further noted pointing out that it should not be so

 

He  explained  that  is the  reason the team is in the Akabo High School to provide a pack of disposable pads for convenience, a pack of reusable pads that can be washed after use and can last for up to three years

 

The  visiting team, however, demonstrated to the female students how the pads work and presented a notepad and pen to encourage their education

 

Also  addressing the students, the health  officer in the  team, Dr  Ezinne  Ikemenanwa stressed on the issue of personal hygiene and self-care practices during the mensuration period

 

The medical  doctor said since the inception of the Vestal Egbukole Foundation, it has made a tangible difference in the lives of many women and girls through the schemes like, in 2019, the Vestal Egbukole Foundation launched the female Entrepreneurship Scheme, providing N120, 000 each to 20 women to grow their businesses

 

Further, Dr, Ikemenanwa, said, ” in the year 2020, during the COVID –19 pandemic, the foundation supported 100 women in Egbu community in Owerri North local government area of the state N5000 each to ease financial  hardships

 

In addition, the doctor continued, the foundation in the later part of the year 2020, held an end of the year support programme in the same council area benefitting 250 women with each getting N5000 cash gift, a VEF T-shirt, a bag of rice, grand nut oil, tomato paste, millo and milk

 

Dr Ikemenanwa revealed  that  by the year 2020, the programme expanded to 600 women across the three LGAs of the Owerri federal constituency with  the foundation donating same items to women in the area

 

During the programme, however, a nurse in the team, Judith  Nweke demonstrated  to the students, how to use both pads given to them.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Agric minister pledges to support Sen. Oluremi’s home farm scheme to increase food production

GODGIFT

Truck crushes 3 vehicles in Lagos , one dies, several injured

Editor

Borno Deputy  Gov, 100 other passengers escape death as Max Air aircraft engine catches fire

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO