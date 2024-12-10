NGO’s Vestal Egbukole Foundation) , Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation sensitises female students across Imo state

VICTOR DURUAMAKU ,Owerri

Non-Governmental Organisations, Vestal Egbukole Foundation ( VEF)and Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation, Monday commenced the sensitisation of female students of secondary schools across Imo State on personal hygiene

According to the founder of the foundation, Prince Ikenna Egbukole the foundation’s mission is to empower youths and transform lives

He further explained, “While (VEF) focuses on uplifting women, ( EMEF) champions youth entrepreneurship having provided N5.9 million to eight beneficiaries in 2019, feeding of 2000 school children in 2020 and N 55.4 million to 59 beneficiaries in 2024

Prince Ikenna Egbukole, in a statement titled, ‘ Our partnership,’ said, “Together these foundations demonstrate the transformative power of investing in women, youths and communities, inspiring a future filled with possibilities”

He also explained that the latest event, an initiative, the caring for the girl child launched to mark the seventh anniversary of Ugoeze Vestal Egbukole pointing out that the programme will cover 7,000 female students across 10-second schools in the Owerri zone of the state providing essential hygiene products and educational support

Addressing the female students at the Akabo High School Akabo in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, the representative of the foundation, Mr Uzoma Onyewuotu said that as health professionals they are at the school not only to distribute pads but also to help the students better understand menstrual hygiene and how to take care of themselves during that time of the month

He noted that many young girls face challenges especially when it comes to assessing sanitary pads or other hygiene products for their personal care

” some female students even miss school days because they are on their period ” he further noted pointing out that it should not be so

He explained that is the reason the team is in the Akabo High School to provide a pack of disposable pads for convenience, a pack of reusable pads that can be washed after use and can last for up to three years

The visiting team, however, demonstrated to the female students how the pads work and presented a notepad and pen to encourage their education

Also addressing the students, the health officer in the team, Dr Ezinne Ikemenanwa stressed on the issue of personal hygiene and self-care practices during the mensuration period

The medical doctor said since the inception of the Vestal Egbukole Foundation, it has made a tangible difference in the lives of many women and girls through the schemes like, in 2019, the Vestal Egbukole Foundation launched the female Entrepreneurship Scheme, providing N120, 000 each to 20 women to grow their businesses

Further, Dr, Ikemenanwa, said, ” in the year 2020, during the COVID –19 pandemic, the foundation supported 100 women in Egbu community in Owerri North local government area of the state N5000 each to ease financial hardships

In addition, the doctor continued, the foundation in the later part of the year 2020, held an end of the year support programme in the same council area benefitting 250 women with each getting N5000 cash gift, a VEF T-shirt, a bag of rice, grand nut oil, tomato paste, millo and milk

Dr Ikemenanwa revealed that by the year 2020, the programme expanded to 600 women across the three LGAs of the Owerri federal constituency with the foundation donating same items to women in the area

During the programme, however, a nurse in the team, Judith Nweke demonstrated to the students, how to use both pads given to them.

