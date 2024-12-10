House of Representative Committee on Ant-Corruption, to mark its Int’l Ant- Corruption day 2024, held in Abuja

L—R …Members of the Committee on Ant-Corruption Hon. Dominic Okafor, Hon. Marie Ebikaka,, Chairman of the Committee on Ant-Corruption Hon. Prince Kayode Akiolu, and the Representative of the Speaker/ Deputy whip Hon. George ozodinaobi during the House of Representative Committee on Ant-Corruption, to mark its International Ant- Corruption day 2024, held at National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …Member of the Committee Hon. Marie Ebikaka,, Chairman of the Committee on Ant-Corruption Hon, Prince Kayode Akiolu, and the Representative of the Speaker/ Deputy whip Hon, George ozodinaobi during the House of Representative Committee on Ant-Corruption, to mark its International Ant- Corruption day 2024, held at National Assembly in Abuja ….Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2