24.8 C
Lagos
December 11, 2024
Trending now

House of Representative Committee on Ant-Corruption, to mark its Int’l Ant- Corruption…

Int’l Anti-corruption Day 2024; Shaping Tomorrow’s Intergrity held at Nat’l Assembly in…

Access Bank UK strengthens Europe-Africa trade ties with launch of Access Bank…

President Tinubu remains committed to addressing women, youths’ concern- Women Affairs Minister

NGE, SERAP condemn crackdown on journalists, call for release of Dele Farotimi

Reps to probe non-compliance with gas flaring safety standards

CSR: Access Bank supports primary healthcare centres in Eti-Osa East

SASA debunks attack by members on station, staff

Child trafficking : Pastor petitions Akwa Ibom CP over abduction, plot to…

NGO’s Vestal Egbukole Foundation) , Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation sensitises female students…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

House of Representative Committee on Ant-Corruption, to mark its Int’l Ant- Corruption day 2024, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo087

L—R …Members of the Committee on Ant-Corruption  Hon. Dominic Okafor, Hon. Marie Ebikaka,, Chairman of the Committee on Ant-Corruption Hon. Prince Kayode Akiolu, and the Representative of the Speaker/ Deputy whip Hon. George ozodinaobi during the   House of Representative Committee on Ant-Corruption, to mark its International Ant- Corruption day 2024, held at National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …Member of the Committee  Hon. Marie Ebikaka,, Chairman of the Committee on Ant-Corruption Hon, Prince Kayode Akiolu, and the Representative of the Speaker/ Deputy whip Hon, George ozodinaobi   during the   House of Representative Committee on Ant-Corruption, to mark its International Ant- Corruption day 2024, held at National Assembly in Abuja ….Photos:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell awareness Foundation free Medical Outreach held Lagos

Peter Anayo

Senate Committee on Army pays condolence visit to Army Headquarters on death of late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli At 80, Founder Of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Thanksgiving Service/ Reception Held In Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO