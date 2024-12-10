Heirs Insurance Group flags off yuletide season with “Unwrapping Smiles” campaign

35.8 C
Determined to sustain a healthy relationship with its various stakeholders, Heirs Insurance Group, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance groups has unveiled a campaign targeted at rewarding customer loyalty and brand patronage. Tagged “Unwrapping Smiles” campaign, Heirs Insurance Group said that it is a festive initiative designed to bring hope to individuals, families, and communities this holiday season.

Running from December 10 to December 31, 2024, the campaign will feature community-focused outreaches, including Christmas gifts and exciting rewards to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

The campaign will see Heirs Insurance Group reward individuals and organisiations in the communities they operate in, and launch a holiday-watch web film, “The Underwriters”, for all Nigerians to enjoy.

This festive season, the Group will also introduce a low-cost motor insurance, Flexi Comprehensive Motor Insurance Plan, an affordable motor insurance, which provides the benefit of a comprehensive motor insurance plan for a fraction of the cost, addressing the financial realities many Nigerians face today.

Speaking on the campaign, the Chief Marketing Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said, “At Heirs Insurance Group, we are committed to providing much more than insurance. In a season when many Nigerians seek hope and reasons to smile, we are proud to offer initiatives that inspire and uplift.”

Details of each initiative under the “Unwrapping Smiles” campaign will be unveiled weekly on the Heirs Insurance Group website and social media platforms.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

