Gov Zulum presents N584.7bn 2024 Appropriation Bill, as Health, Education, Finance, Economic Development top priority

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has presented N584.7 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Budget tagged the “Budget of Recovery and Continuity,” has a total sum of ₦584.76 billion aimed at consolidating the state’s developmental strides.

The ministries of health, education, finance and economic recovery, alongside critical investments in security, infrastructure, and social services are top priority

The 2025 proposed budget has the sum of ₦380.84 billion as Capital Expenditure and the sum of ₦203.92 billion Recurrent Expenditure to be financed through Recurrent Revenue from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) of ₦311.70 billion, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of ₦30.09 billion, and Capital Receipts of ₦237.96 billion, which include aid, grants, and a Capital Development Fund.

The Ministry of Health tops the sectoral allocation, with ₦89.97 billion which is 15.39% of the Total Budget size followed by the Ministry of Education with N69.8 billion, the Ministry of Finance with N62.6, the Ministry for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, RRR, N24.4 billion, while ministry budget has lowest with N4.2 billion.

The health ministry has the highest allocation because of the ongoing construction of Borno State University Teaching Hospitals, the construction of an Orthopaedic Hospital in Maiduguri, the establishment of General Hospitals in Magumeri, Gubio, Azare, Uba, Dikwa, Kaleri, and Mafa, alongside rehabilitation of hospitals in Baga and Mulai. and expansion of the State Health Insurance Scheme for civil servants and vulnerable citizens across the 27 Local Government Areas.

Governor Zulum said, “Enrol civil servants into the State Health Insurance Scheme, expand the enrolment of vulnerable indigenes across the 27 Local Government Areas into the Basic Health Care Provision Fund”.

“The Borno State primary health care development agency would revitalise 100 Primary health care centres in the state and plan to construct 6 additional primary health care centres and upgrade 6 PHCs to comprehensive health centres” Zulum added.

The education sector was allocated ₦69.81 billion, Governor Zulum said that the plan is to establish a new Second Chance School, construct five additional Mega Schools and five Mega High Islamic Schools, rehabilitate facilities in 50 schools across the state.

Zulum also explained that his administration. has procured food items worth ₦10 billion to address food insecurity, cultivation of 100,000 hectares for rain-fed farming and 50,000 hectares for irrigation and investment in large-scale fish farming.

He said, “In the next fiscal year, the government will invest in programmes aimed at stimulating local economic activities, supporting small businesses and attracting investment”.

He emphasized that the state government has released the sum of ₦22 billion for victim support and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare facilities. Other major projects include

Other priority projects in the 2025 budget include the establishment of Maiduguri Dry Port, Dualization of a 7.1km stretch of Maiduguri-Biu Road and the construction of a 6-span bridge across River Ngaddabul as well as Modernization of Borno Radio and Television (BRTV).

Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to addressing key challenges, including clearing the backlog of pensions and gratuities, noting that the Implementation of ₦72,000 minimum wage for civil servants and teachers has already commenced “Despite the impact of the flood disaster, we are committed to ensuring the welfare of our pensioners,” he said.

He also pledged unwavering support for initiatives that will strengthen recovery, continuity, and resilience across Borno State, ensuring a stable and prosperous future for its citizens.

Responding m, the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan saud that the House passed a total of 12 laws that will directly promote good governance and impact on lives of the people of the state.

Hon Lawan assured that the House will give the budget and accelerated gearing and their continued support to the Executive arm of the Government

He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for the resettlement of victims of the Boko Haram insurgency, acknowledging the cordial working relationship between the legislature and the executive.