Gov Fubara delivers N454m Residential Quarters to Air Force in Rivers

Says no amount of support is enough for servicemen

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has explained that the residential building constructed by the State Government for officers of the Nigerian Air Force was to enable his administration complement the efforts of the military and the Federal Government in providing welfare support to Servicemen.

The Governor also said that the housing facility, started in 2017, and reviewed from N212million to N454million, demonstrates a modest contribution to the Air Force personnel in appreciation of the existing mutual collaboration in the fight against crime and criminality.

Governor Fubara made the explanation at the inauguration of two Blocks of 12 Flats each of 2-Bedroom NAF Prototype Residential Buildings for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Port Harcourt NAF Base in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Monday.

He said that the eventual realization of the project speaks to the commitment of his administration to ensure that the deriveable benefits of the project are accessed by NAF officers.

The Governor said, “This project that we are commissioning today did not start in our administration. It was conceived in 2017, and it wasn’t completed.

“But our government came in and we were approached, and knowing the importance of the welfare of the officers of the Air Force, knowing fully well that when they are comfortable, they will perform effectively, we executed it.

“Like the contractor said, the project was initiated in 2017 at the cost of N212million. For one reason or the other, it wasn’t completed. When we came on board, we had to review it, and it was valued at over N454million. We felt what is N454million to the support that we are getting from the Nigerian Air Force?”

Governor Fubara emphasised the need for the State Government’s support not to be restricted to communities of electorate alone but to institutions that play critical roles in the protection of lives and property, while also advancing the interest of the State.

He stated that the housing facility will contribute to the housing comfort of personnel, enhance their performance and productivity.

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will continue to extend support to all security agencies to strengthen collaboration towards protection of national economy and assets, while also frustrating oil thieves.

He said, “We are here to say, as a government, our support is not only to those who elected (voted for) us, and those communities that we have to oversee their welfare. But we also have to contribute and support the agencies which also protect lives and property in our State.

“We have a very difficult situation in our hands, were we are battling the cases of oil theft; we have the cases of vandalization of our oil pipelines. These are men who are always flying to ensure that those national treasures are secured.

“Our little contribution to their welfare can just be these. I consider it not much, but just a little thing that we can do to appreciate the sacrifices they are making for us.

“It is not only Mr President that will carry this burden. We, in our little corner, are also supposed to contribute to the welfare of these officers.”

The State Chief Executive said his administration is committed to making the 115 Special Operations Group Base of the NAF more attractive and to become an envy of others.

Governor Fubara further assured that already, other requests of the Base to the State Government were being considered, and will be eventually addressed in the characteristics manner of his administration as listening and supporting government.

He added, “We use their (NAF) airstrip; they are also part of the joint task force that are securing lives and property in Rivers State. We said, this is the little thing that we can do and that was why the government immediately approved and released the said amount.

“And what we are seeing today is the realization of commitment, not just verbal, but seeing it to the end. So, it is just an event to say, our government will continue to support all the security agencies in our dear State. Our government will continue to collaborate with them to protect lives and property.

“Our duty is to provide services, protect lives and property, ensure that we support the government at the centre for effective governance, to make our people happy, and that is what I believe and that is what I stand for.

“I assure you that we will work with your boss to make this base, 115 Special Operations Group more attractive. Other requests made by the commander, I believe, we are already working on them.

“We are doing it because we want this base to enjoy effective operational system. We want this base to see itself as the envy of all bases in Nigeria because you have a government that listens, and supports.”

Performing the inauguration, Chief of the Air Staff of Nigeria, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, described the project as a demonstration of the commitment to the welfare of NAF personnel and a testament to the strong partnership that exists between Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Air Force.

Air Marshal Abubakar said the project is very significant because it will undoubtedly have positive impact on the quality of life of NAF personnel and their families, boost morale, and also promote civil-military cooperation while contributing to the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Air Force.

He said, “Indeed, we are deeply indebted to the Rivers State Government for the kindness and commitment to our well- being for nearly six decades. As the saying goes, ‘One good turn deserves another’, and Nigerian Air Force has reciprocated by contributing towards the peace and security of the State, primarily through air operations against illegal oil bunkering.

“This has helped sustain the economic lifeline of the State, and created the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We have also allowed the Rivers State Government unfettered access to our airfield facilities, while also providing security and handling services for the State-owned aircraft free of charge.

“This mutual cooperation exemplifies a strong partnership between the Nigerian Air Force and the Rivers State Government,” he added.

In his welcome address, the Commander, 115 Special Operations Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, Air Commodore Ali H. Idris, said the housing facility represents an exemplary leadership of Governor Fubara to improve the welfare of NAF personnel, enhance their operational readiness and strategically strengthen partnership towards crime fighting in the State.

Providing the description of project, Rivers State Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Rowland Obed-Whyte, said the 2-blocks of 12 flats of 2-bedrooms each is a monumental project that has been conclusively completed after it was abandoned when it started in 2017.

In his speech, representative of the contracting firm, Tee Gay and Associates, Onyeama N. D., thanked Governor Fubara for trusting them with the project and supporting them to deliver it to specifications.