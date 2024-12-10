Enugu State First Lady shows compassion, support for Young Survivor of child Abuse

Cosmas Chukwu

The horrific case of Kaito, a three year old boy brutally assaulted by his stepmother with a mortar, resulting in severe injuries, including a broken leg, is still fresh in our minds.

During the weekend, the Enugu State First Lady, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, welcomed Kaito, (the young boy who survived a brutal assault by his stepmother) and his grandmother to her office.

During the visit, the First Lady provided the family with financial assistance to support their well-being and her team offered heartfelt words of encouragement to aid in their healing process.

The grandmother, moved by Mrs Mbah’s kindness, expressed her deepest gratitude for the support and care they received.

This gesture underscores the Enugu State Government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of children and ensuring that survivors of abuse receive the necessary support to heal and thrive.