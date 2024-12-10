DL4ALL: DG NITDA INSPIRES NYSC MEMBERS TO LEAD NIGERIA’S DIGITAL LITERACY INITIATIVE

In a decisive move toward bridging Nigeria’s digital divide and fostering an inclusive digital economy, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who are serving as Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Initiative champions to double their efforts in training and sensitising Nigerians on the transformative potential of digital literacy in shaping Nigeria’s future.

The gathering, which is one of the flagship programmes under NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), focusing on grassroots engagement, and seeks to provide underserved communities with essential digital knowledge, empowering individuals to access opportunities in an increasingly digitally-driven world.

In his keynote address, Inuwa said, “you are the ambassadors of our shared vision to empower every Nigerian with the knowledge needed to navigate and excel in the digital economy. Your dedication and resilience will ensure that no Nigerian is left behind as we build a technologically driven, globally competitive economy.”

While reminding the champions of their critical role in actualising NITDA’s ambition to achieve short-term target of 70% digital literacy by 2027, and 95% by 2030, Inuwa emphasised that the goal inspire confidence, build capacity, and pave the way for a digitally inclusive society.

He added that the DL4ALL initiative aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises innovation-driven economic growth, youth empowerment, and national prosperity.

Inuwa emphasised the far-reaching impact of the initiative, noting “this programme is not just an investment in individuals; it is an investment in our collective future. A digitally skilled workforce will not only transform our economy but also position Nigeria as a leader in the global knowledge economy.”

“Through your efforts, we will empower millions of Nigerians to unlock their potential, embrace innovation, and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

“This is our collective responsibility. The digital future we envision for Nigeria begins with the work you will do in your communities. Let us commit ourselves to this cause, knowing that the seeds we plant today will yield a harvest of opportunities for generations to come,” he added.

He affirmed NITDA’s commitment to leading Nigeria’s digital transformation and fostering a future where no citizen is left behind.

The Director General’s remarks were met with enthusiasm by the champions, who expressed their readiness to serve as change agents in their assigned communities. For many, the initiative represents an opportunity to make a tangible difference in people’s lives while gaining experience in leadership and community engagement.

As the champions prepare for deployment to various communities across Nigeria, their responsibilities are to impart knowledge, sensitise communities about the benefits of digital skills in everyday life, including financial inclusion through digital banking, leveraging e-commerce platforms for small businesses, and understanding cybersecurity essentials to navigate the digital space safely.

The Digital Literacy for All initiative is a movement that embodies the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility. It brings together key stakeholders, including NITDA, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the NYSC, and other strategic partners, all working towards the shared goal of fostering digital inclusion.

As part of the initiative, champions received intensive training to prepare them for the field. This training includes hands-on workshops on digital tools, effective communication strategies for engaging diverse audiences, and techniques for tailoring content to meet the specific needs of different communities.

As these champions embark on their journey, their efforts are expected to create a ripple effect that will transform lives and communities across Nigeria.