CSR: Access Bank supports primary healthcare centres in Eti-Osa East

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

In line with the institution’s commitment to making a positive impact in local communities through its Employee Volunteering Program, the Digital & Centralised Operations Group of Access Bank Plc, recently partnered with five primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in the Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

This initiative was aimed at improving access to quality healthcare for residents.

Also, the initiative was launched after assessments and interactions with each of the five PHCs, where significant gaps in medical supplies and equipment essential for effective healthcare delivery were identified.

To address these pressing needs, the employees provided essential medical equipment, conducted wellness symposiums, and delivered financial literacy education to medical personnel.

Commenting on the drive behind the initiative, the Group Head, of the Digital and Centralised Operations Group at Access Bank Plc, Oluseyi Adenmosun, who was represented by his deputy, Lynda Ifeanyi-Anyanwu, expressed the Bank’s dedication to community welfare.

“At Access, we believe in building stronger communities through initiatives that go beyond the scope of the traditional banking activities we are widely known for.

“Leveraging the collective strength of our employees through mediums like the employee volunteering program, we can touch lives and directly impact critical areas like healthcare.

“By equipping these primary healthcare centres and educating the staff on financial management, we hope to not only improve immediate healthcare delivery but also empower these communities for the long term.

”As part of the initiative, the wellness symposium aimed at enhancing healthcare practices in the community while providing valuable information on preventive care and holistic health approaches.

“Additionally, the financial literacy sessions empowered the healthcare workers with practical techniques to better manage resources,” Adenmosun said.

Dr. Oyebanji Elegushi, the Medical Officer of Health Eti-Osa East LCDA, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community.

He said ,“This partnership with Access Bank is a welcome relief for our healthcare facilities. The new medical equipment and the knowledge shared by Access Bank staff will make a lasting difference.

“We are now better equipped to treat more patients and promote healthier lifestyles within our communities,” he said.

Also present at the event were representatives of the Lagos State Government and the Health Commission in the persons of the Permanent Secretary District 3, Dr. Mosurat Adeleke; Director Medical Sciences District 3, Dr. Adenike Oguntuase; and the Executive Chairman Eti-Osa East LCDA, Hon. John Campus Ogindare.

Access Bank has continued to lead the way in sustainable practices in Africa, and this has earned the financial institution notable local and global accolades including “Best Bank for ESG” at the 2024 Euromoney Awards.

Also, “Most Sustainable Bank (Nigeria)” by the World Economic Magazine; “Sustainable Bank of the Year, Africa” at the 2024 Pan-Finance Awards; “Most Sustainable Bank of The Year” at the 2024 International Investors Awards; “Most Innovative SME Financing Program for Women Empowerment” by the International Finance Corporation, amongst others.

