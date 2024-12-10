Child trafficking : Pastor petitions Akwa Ibom CP over abduction, plot to traffic sons to US

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An Abidjan, Ivory Coast capital-based Igbo pastor, from Oraukwu, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Onwaneti Jeremiah Hephzibah, has petitioned the Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, alleging abduction and plot to traffic his two sons to United States of America, US, by a colleague pastor in Akwa Ibom State, Godwin Udoafa.

The two sons, Onwaneti Eberechukwu Rehoboth and Onwaneti Blessed Israel, aged 17 and 13 respectively, worshipped with their mother, Mrs. Onwaneti Etido Charity, at Hope of Life Foundation, owned by the Pastor colleague, Godwin Udoafa, when they returned from Abidjan.

In the petition titled, ‘Petition on Abduction and child trafficking against Pastor Godwin Udoafa’, signed on behalf of Pastor Hephzibah by the chairman, Board of Trustees, Defend Your Rights Foundation, comrade Charles Ejefonye, Pastor Hephzibah pleaded for discrete investigation, arrest of Udoafa over the untimely death of Charity and hand over of the two sons to their biological father.

It was alleged that Mrs Charity, who hailed from Uruk-Ata Nsidung, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, abandoned her husband for about seven years prior to her alleged demise.

Trouble was said to have started for pastor Hephzibah when he with his family returned to Akwa Ibom for the burial ceremony of his mother-in-law, that is Charity’s mother, as the wife refused to join her husband back to Abidjan after the burial ceremony in 2017.

However, the husband alone left for Abidjan and take care of his family and even opened a bank account for the kids and his wife signed as a withdrawer.

The petitioner, Hephzibah, disclosed that he suspected an amorous relationship between his wife and Udoafa as they had come close and confronted him which resulted in his parting ways with Udoafa who according to him has been his friend and sometimes they worshipped together.

The husband revealed that “There is a suspicion of a deliberate attempt to traffic my two children to US for an undisclosed fee. The point person in the U.S is one Mrs . Grace Gamble, who is the younger sister to my wife.”

“There is fear that Bishop Udoafa’ is making frantic effort to traffic the children to the US for pecuniary interest and that their mother had since died and was buried by Udoafa in collaboration with the US-based sibling of Charity,” he disclosed.

He consequently demanded his wife’s whereabouts, hand over of his children to him, immediate arrest of Udoafa who he said had perfected arrangements to flee the country with his two kids, and Udoafa made to produce his wife, fearing that his wife may have been used for ritual purposes.

