227 NDDC Staff Receive Long Service Awards

A total of 227 staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have been given plaques for long service awards for their contributions to the progress and performance of the Commission.

Speaking during the award ceremony at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the awards’ essence was to motivate and build staff confidence in career progression and promote excellence through healthy competition for better service delivery.

Ogbuku noted that the Commission’s management placed a high premium on staff development and growth, stating that the 227 awardees were recognised for their long-term service and input to the development of the NDDC and the Niger Delta region.

He congratulated the awardees on reaching remarkable milestones. He declared: “Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence are genuinely inspiring. You have set a benchmark for all of us. We sincerely appreciate your years of service dedicated to the NDDC.”

In his remarks, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, noted that working in the NDDC for 10, 20, and 30 years was a great feat, and this could only be achieved when staff worked in harmony. He said progress would not be made if staff did not work together.

Iyaye urged the awardees to deploy their experiences to groom the younger staff and ensure that the mandate of the NDDC was actualized.

He said: “Let us carry forward the spirit of dedication and service this event celebrates. Together, we can continue to make a difference in our communities.”

Responding on behalf of the awardees for 30 years, an Assistant Chief Confidential Secretary, Mr. Russel Ighere, advised staff to stay clean and upright to qualify for the long service award.

He thanked the NDDC Management for recognising their contributions, sacrifices and efforts to the development of the Commission and Niger Delta region. He assured management that the awardees would not rest on their oars but would ensure their knowledge would be passed down to other staff.

Another awardee for 20 years of service and the Director of Security, Mr. Edga Okpozo, noted that the long service award would motivate the recipients. He thanked the NDDC Management for recognising staff for their resilience and hard work and assured him that the awardees would continue to give the Commission their best.

The NDDC Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr. Patrick Ekade, thanked the Executive Management for their support and encouragement in granting the 2024 Long Service Award.

He said the long service awards covered staff who served between 10 and 30 years. He gave the breakdown showing that those for 30 years were 55; staff for 20 years were 136; those for 15 years were 30; and 6 were honoured for 10 years of service.

The NDDC boss was joined in presenting the awards by the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye and the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde.