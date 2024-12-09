Zulum, Named Governor of the Year by Nigerian NewsDirect

…Pledges to Propel the State to Prosperity.

Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has been awarded as the 2024 Governor of the Year (Nationwide) by Nigerian NewsDirect newspaper.

The prestigious award was presented during the 14th Nigerian NewsDirect Lecture and Award Ceremony, held on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Themed “Achieving Economic Prosperity: The Role of Human Capacity Development, Fiscal Prudence, and Revenue Generation,” the event attracted an array of prominent personalities, business leaders, heads of federal government agencies, and financial institutions.

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Zulum, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Nigerian NewsDirect for the recognition.

He assured that the award would motivate the governor to intensify efforts to address the lingering challenges of insecurity and work towards restoring lasting peace in Borno State.

“We are delighted that our principal has been recognized with this prestigious award. He asked us to represent him and accept the honor on his behalf. This award is not taken for granted,” Professor Tar stated.

Tar further emphasized Governor Zulum’s unwavering commitment to developmental policies aimed at propelling Borno State towards progress and prosperity.

“Governor Zulum has become a brand name with passion for education, dedication to duty, and an unrelenting resolve to develop the state and combat the scourge of insurgency and terrorism,” He noted.

He also reiterated that Governor Zulum remains a strong advocate for Nigeria’s development and will continue to play a pivotal role in nation-building.

The Commissioner of Information was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Dauda Iliya and the Senior Special Assistant Media, Baba Shiekh Haruna.

The event recognized other notable recipients, including Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun State) and Umar Namadi (Jigawa State), as well as the Ministers of Power and Marine and Blue Economy. Renowned businessman Alhaji Aliko Dangote was also honored.

Professor Zulum has received multiple accolades for his exemplary leadership. In 2024 alone, he was awarded the Forbes Magazine African Leadership Award, the NUJ Good Governance Award, the Nigeria’s Pride Award for Leadership in Security and Public Service, and the Fellowship Award from the Environmental Management Association of Nigeria (EMAN), among others.