Yuletide: Beware of fake drinks, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has warned Nigerians against consumption of fake and adulterated drinks, especially during the Yuletide.

Adeyeye gave the warning when she appeared at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

She said the proliferation of fake and adulterated drinks, food and drugs in the country had affected the health of many Nigerians.

Adeyeye also urged Nigerian to desist from patronising roadside drug stores, saying most of their storage facilities were poor and the medicines fake.

“Do not buy medicines in the corner store or just somebody that has a kiosk or hawks around.

“Go to a pharmacy store to buy medicine.

” It could be costly, but please bear in mind that we are in this economic storm because many people do not have the money

” Do not buy it because it is cheap as it can cause harm, affect health, or

cause death.

” Drinks are the most falsified during seasons, we just have to be very careful,” she said.

She advised Nigerians to be vigilant and look out for products that do not carry NAFDAC’s registration number and expiry date before purchase

Meanwhile, The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has canvassed for local production of drugs, foods and other products in order to promote economic stability and self-sufficiency.

Adeyeye spoke at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

According to her, local production is key to boosting the country’s Gross Domestic Product

“It is not about what we eat but what we can trade to increase our Gross Domestic Product to stop emigration, also known as Japa syndrome.

“If we don’t industrialise, we will continue to beg,” she said.

Adeyeye, who reaffirmed her commitment to raising the standard of local production, said quality had the potential to engender confidence on the part of producers and consumers.

“If we are using international standards for our products, that means you and I can sleep well,” she said.

Adeyeye, who commended President Bola Tinubu for encouraging local content, said NAFDAC devised its 5+5 policy to promote local production.

NAN reports that the 5+5 policy involves the migration of previously imported products that can be manufactured locally to local manufacturing after last renewal of five years post the effective date of the Regulatory Directive (RD) date.

Adeyeye also called for national restraint on frivolities that had continued to deplete the country’s resources.

She identified attitudinal change as a critical element required to attain national glory.

“Nigeria should learn not to owe money.

” We should learn how to deny ourselves certain frivolities.

“We have not taught ourselves on how to be ashamed.

” We use God flippantly as if God does not know we are deceiving ourselves,” she said.

