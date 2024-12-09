VICTOR CHUKWUNONYELU UMEH: The quintessential lawmaker and Philantopist

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Distinguished Senator Victor Chukwunonyelu Umeh (OFR) is one of the very few persons who has consistently and proudly displayed his identity as a Nigerian. Senator Victor Umeh has been consistent in pushing this further when it comes to his identity without compromising his ethnic nationality as an Igbo man by always appearing in his traditional attire of a red long cap to match with white and white or in the alternative, white trousers with Isi-Agu royal wear to match; a symbol of a title holder in Igboland. Senator Umeh wears this attire anytime he appears in the Senate chambers for plenary and committee meetings or other official engagements in or outside the National Assembly.

Senator Umeh is like a golden fish that has no hiding place. Anytime he is in the hollowed chamber of the Senate he displays a wide knowledge of virtually all issues of national importance that come up either by way of discussions on motions, Bills, or Reports and his presence in the chamber has always attracted the attention of presiding officers.

As chairman, of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and None Governmental Organizations, Senator Umeh who brings his wealth of experience to pilot the affairs of his committee belongs to other sensitive committees and plays an active part in those committees. He has shown his expertise in lawmaking and wide knowledge in virtually all fields of endeavor.

Senator Umeh is an Estate Surveyor and Valuer by profession who recently sponsored a bill for the establishment of a Federal College of Skills Acquisition and Technology to be sited in Agulu in Anambra State which attracted the overwhelming support of members and the Bill eventually passed second reading on the floor of the Senate. He explained that the motive behind his sponsorship of the Bill was to provide a platform to help artisans acquire formal education to perfect their skills for a better future.

Senator (Dr) Victor Umeh who is a ranking Senator and chieftain of the Labour Party was born on the 19th Day of July 1962 to the Late Sir Innocent Ofojekwu Umeh (KSM) and Lady Elizabeth Umeh (LSM) of Ifite village, Aguluzigbo in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State. He started his education at St. Bridget’s Primary School Aguluzigbo, from where he proceeded to Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School Adazi-Nnukwu, graduating on top of his class with Division One in 1980.

The same year, he got admission into the University of Nigeria Nsukka, where he read Estate Management and graduated in June 1984 with a BSc Honours in Estate Management.

After His National Youth Service in 1985, Umeh secured a job as a Lecturer at the University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt where he engaged himself in the Practice of his Profession.

Senator Umeh is a Registered Estate Surveyor and Valuer by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

He is an astute Professional in land matters as well as a versatile Expert in Property and Housing Development Programmes. He is an Associate member of the Rating and Valuation Association of Great Britain as well as a Senior Certified Valuer of the International Real Estate Institute, Scottsdale, Arizona USA. He is the Principal Consultant, of V. C. Umeh & Co., a Firm of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

A Director of so many companies, Chief Umeh was a Director of the Federal Government-owned Nigerian Film Corporation, Jos (2001-2003).

His first stint in politics was in 1998 when he became a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party where he was elected State Treasurer of the Party in Anambra State in 1999.

He resigned from the PDP in 2001 and joined hands with other progressive minds to register the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), eventually in 2002. Umeh was the first National Vice Chairman of South East of the Party and later it’s National Treasurer. He later became the National Chairman of the Party.

He led the Party to a new glorious height. His strong principles, dexterity, and resilience saw the Party, APGA through in 2006 in its struggle to recover the governorship of Anambra State which was won by Mr. Peter Obi in 2003 but the Victory was wrongly given to Dr. Chris Ngige of the PDP. He also doggedly fought with Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu’s backbone to achieve re-election for Governor Peter Obi in the February 2010 Governorship Election in Anambra State, in a feat seen by many as almost impossible.

In the 2011 General Elections, he led the party to win the Governorship Election in Imo state through His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha.

Chief Umeh led APGA to a resounding victory in the 2013 governorship election in Anambra State which ushered in the government of Chief Willie Obiano in Anambra.

An avowed defender of true tenets of Democracy, Chief Umeh has received several Awards and Chieftaincy Titles in recognition of his strong belief in the cause of Justice.

Chief Umeh has over 40 chieftaincy titles which include OHAMADIKE, MMA AGHA NDIGBO, IBOBO AGULERI, OCHIAGHA, DIKEANAGBALIZU, JAGABAN SHINKAFI, etc.

Chief Umeh was among the 492 eminent Nigerians appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan as delegates to the 2014 National Conference.

At the National Conference, Chief Umeh shone like a million stars canvassing matters of special interest to Ndigbo and for the enthronement of equity and fairness in Nigeria.

On 29th September 2014 Goodluck Ebele Jonathan decorated Chief Umeh with the National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR in appreciation of his numerous contributions towards the development of the Nation and particularly in his efforts in helping to deepen Democracy and Rule of Law in Nigeria.

On the 6th of June, 2015, Chief Umeh handed over the Party to a new leadership of APGA following the end of his second term in office as the national chairman of APGA.

Chief Umeh was elected to represent Anambra Central Senatorial District on 13th, January 2018 after protracted litigation. He was sworn in to represent his people on the 18th day of January 2018 by the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki in the 8th National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senator Umeh is a great silent philanthropist contributing money to the cause of the less privileged in society and currently has about 220 indigent students on his scholarship scheme up to the university level through his education foundation tagged Victor Umeh Education Foundation (VUMEF). His Foundation which is 16 years old now has produced several graduates and postgraduates including four doctorate degree holders, master’s degree holders among others.

In 2018 alone, Senator Umeh awarded 76 university scholarships to indigent but brilliant students at a minimum of 10 students each from the seven Local Government Areas in the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Despite not being re-elected back to the Senate in 2019, he transferred the Scholarships to his Education Foundation and the Students are still pursuing their Studies in Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture, Accountancy, Management, Banking & Finance, Economics, Law, Surveying, Law and Social Sciences.

On the 25th of February, 2023, Senator Umeh recorded a huge and landslide Victory in the Anambra Central District Senatorial Election.

On the 13th Day of June 2023, Senator Umeh was sworn in to represent the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly for a record Second Time.

Senator Umeh was nominated as a Standing Delegation to the PAN AFRICAN PARLIAMENT (PAP) on the 7th of February, 2024.

Also, Senator Umeh was on the 14th of March 2024, elected the Vice Chairman of the 10th assembly southern senators’ Forum. Senator Umeh has been a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International since 2007.

He was initiated into the ancient and noble order of Knights of St. John International in the year 2001. He is now a Noble Degree Knight.

In December 2016, the catholic supreme pontiff, Pope Francis the 1st conferred on Chief Umeh the Papal Knighthood of St. Sylvester (KSS).

Chief Umeh is married to Lady Prisca Chinenye Umeh, a Graduate of English Language and Education Administration from Enugu State University of Science and Technology. Both of them are blessed with Seven Children.