Troops destroy bandits’ camps, recover arms, vehicle in Taraba, Benue

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In continuation of the ongoing military operations aimed at restoring peace and security in Taraba and parts of Benue State under the code name “Operation Golden Peace“, the gallant troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have recorded another resounding success.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Nigeria Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni made the revelation.

“On 7 December 2024, troops conducted a well coordinated clearance operation across the general areas of Akahagu and China villages in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The operation extended to Ikayor village, where troops engaged bandits at a camp linked to the notorious and wanted criminal Akiki Utiv, also known as “Full Fire.”

According to him, during the encounter, troops applied overwhelming firepower, forcing the bandits to abandon their positions and flee in disarray.

“Following the engagement, a red Toyota Corolla vehicle and a motorcycle were recovered. During the search of the abandoned vehicle, a military camouflage trouser, a Beretta pistol with one round of 9mm ammunition, and other items were discovered.

Speaking on the operation, the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa commended the troops for their bravery and resilience in the face of adversity.

He assured the residents of Taraba and Benue States under Sector 3 of OPWS that the military will remain resolute in its mission to maintain peace and security in the region.

He appealed members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support the efforts of the security agencies.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2