Tinubu committed to improving Nigeria’s culture, tourism sector -Tunji-Ojo

Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to improve the culture and tourism sector in Nigeria.

Tunji-Ojo made the emphasis at the 100-year anniversary of Oke-Agbe community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday.

According to him, the president, with the rebranding of the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), is passionate about the country’s cultural heritage, peace and unity.

“We aim to foster culture and inclusivity by celebrating Nigeria’s diverse identity and empowering economic opportunities through the creative industries.

“The president [Tinubu] has rebranded the Ministry of Creative Economy and Tourism, which has been living up to expectations, and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has also approved the creative industry.

“I also congratulate our people in Oke-Agbe over the 100 years of unification, harmony, and co-existence, and we are looking forward to the year full of bliss,” he said.

Also, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State urged traditional rulers in the state to continue promoting thier various cultures.

Aiyedatiwa, represented by the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Rasheed Badmus, also tasked Oke-Agbe community to continue to maintain the path of peace and unity.

“We are happy that there is peace everywhere in Ondo State.

“For instance, we have four traditional rulers here, and they are all living as one, so we want them to continue in that spirit.

“We believe in our traditional leaders. Once there is peace among traditional rulers, it will be easier for us to promote our culture,” the governor said.

Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers in the community, the Ajana of Afa Okeagbe, Oba Mofolorunso Arasanyin, extolled the virtues of Tunji-Ojo and Aiyedatiwa.

He also noted that the prevailing peace in the community would be sustained

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2