Tax Reform Bills : South East Senate caucus opts for wider consultation

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The South East Caucus in Senate on Monday, joined groups of stakeholders in the polity to call for wider consultations on the Tax Reform Bills pending for consideration and possible passage by both Chambers of the National Assembly.

Leader of the caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe ( APGA Abia South), stated this to newsmen after a closed-door meeting of Senators from the entire five South-South-Eastern states held in his office.

Abaribe at the media briefing, said Senators from the South East, are not against the bill but want wider consultations to be carried out on them before full consideration at both Chambers.

” As much as the entire Senators from South East, are not against the Tax Reform Bills brought before the chambers of the National Assembly for consideration, we want wider consultations to be carried out on them.

” Specifically, we need to consult with our constituents across the 15 Senatorial Districts in the Zone, with our state governors and other critical stakeholders.

” We have read through the bills and want to share our knowledge with other stakeholders from the South East Zone for a much more equitable framework in the bills that would eventually be passed

” We are not against the bills but need to consult with our people “, he stressed

Recall that the Tax Reform bills which include Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill 2024, Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 and Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024; have generated controversies in the polity since October 3, 2024, when President Bola Tinubu, forwarded them to both the Senate and the House of Representatives for consideration.

While the Presidency and the South-South caucus in the Senate, are calling for immediate consideration of the bills, other stakeholders in the polity, like the Nigerian Governors’ forum, the Northern Senators, Arewa Consultative forum, etc, want wider consultations.