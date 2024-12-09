Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Ifako-Ijaiye iconic road, urges landlords not to increase rent

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday appealed to landowners to desist from increasing house rents, saying the comfort of residents is paramount.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the appeal during the commissioning of Abiola-Onijemo Link Road with bridge in Ifako-Ijaiye local government area of the State.

The newly inaugurated road had hitherto separated two communities of the area due to a swampy portion that divided the people.

The residents had to construct a wooden bridge to navigate the swamp and even at that tolls were collected from commuters along the axis.

Earlier, the Governor accompanied by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and state exco members also drove through the newly rehabilitated Alapere Pedestrian Bridge in Kosofe local government area.

Speaking at the inauguration of the road in Ifako-Ijaiye, Sanwo-Olu expressed joy over the completion, saying the journey that used to take up to one hour will now take less than five minutes because of the new road.

“It’s with immense pride that I unveil the Abiola-Onijemo Link Way and Bridge which the two communities here had been separated by a canal.

“The area had been affected by flooding due to the terrain. Even if you don’t like us, you can’t dislike what we have done.

“When my attention was drawn to the bridge and I was shown the picture. I said this is totally unacceptable in Lagos,” the Governor recalled.

He therefore urged landlords and the ‘Omo-Onile,’ in the area not to increase the rents and price of lands, saying “Let the communities enjoy what we have provided them.”

He went further, “I know the businesses will grow, you can commute safer and faster now and that is what good governance is all about.”

He also urged the residents to take ownership of the projects, saying “Do not turn the assets to a wasteful one.”

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr Olufemi Daramola said, “The project is a demonstration of the physical development of Lagos and also a testament of our government’s commitment to improving the lives of its people.”

He disclosed that the project was first awarded in 2012 but was terminated due to poor performance by the contractor.

While thanking the Governor for reawarding the project in 2022, he said, “the project marks a new dawn for the communities.”