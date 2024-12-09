Osun 2026: PDP stakeholders in Oriade/Obokun vow to ensure victory of Adeleke with unity of purpose

People Democratic party (PDP) Stakeholders in Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency has harped on the need for unity of purpose in the area in order to ensure total victory for Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2026 Governorship Election in the state.

The stakeholders also promised to ostracize any party member that will not work in harmony with the Governor.

Speaking at a solidarity rally and a visitation to mark second year Anniversary of the state Governor Ademola Adeleke at the party Secretariat in Osogbo, the state Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Hon. Mayowa Adejoorin, also stressed the need for all party stakeholders to work on remaining All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the area, in an effort to bring them to the PDP fold.

Adejoorin, who appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his Infrastructural Development projects within two years in office, noted that the people of Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency would fight All APC as a common enemy in a bid to vote massively for the party in 2026. He stressed that they would not allow individual to divide the party in the federal constituency.

Also in his remarks at the occasion, Commissioner for Cooperatives Empowerment, Bayo Ogungbangbe, noted that for the Constituency to achieve the needed victory, members must work with love in order to ensure the need feat.

He posited that the party did not want to lose anybody in the party, therefore, assured Ijesha North federal Constituency that the government is solidly behind the people of the area.

Contrary to the opinion expressed by an individual over the weekend, the Governor has been fair to the federal constituency in terms of appointment, projects and new projects, which will start early next year.

According to other party stalwarts; the list of completed and ongoing projects in the two local governments speaks volumes:

In Oriade Local Government:

Schools: Repair and renovation works have been carried out at Apoti Community Grammar School, Apoti; All Saints’ Primary School, Dagbaja, and Ere Ijesa High School, Ere. New blocks of classrooms were constructed at Surajudeen Primary School, Owena Ijesa, and Community Primary School, Kajola Adedeji.

Healthcare: PHCs in Erin Ijesha, Erin Oke, Ere Ijesa, and Ira Ikeji have been upgraded and renovated to enhance access to quality healthcare.

Roads: The Itamerin Junction-Oke Agunla-Bishop’s Court Road in Ipetu Ijesa has been rehabilitated to improve connectivity.

In Obokun Local Government:

Schools: New blocks of classrooms were constructed at Methodist Primary School, Hare, while motorized deep wells were installed at St. Paul Primary School, Ilase, and Methodist Primary School, Iregun.

Healthcare: PHCs in Ajedun, Imesi Ile, and Ilare have undergone significant upgrades and renovations.

Roads: Major road projects include the construction of Odowo-Ayetoro Junction-Oja Tuntun-Igbajo/Imesi Ile Road and Oke Oye-Oke Ita Road with spurs to Ogodogbo and Temidire Road in Ibokun

They also pledged loyalty to the Governor, saying the people of Ijesha North federal Constituency would not betray the trust reposed in them.

Meanwhile, responding to the solidarity rally by the Oriade/Obokun party members, the Chairman of the party, Hon. Sunday Bisi, appreciated them and pledged the support of the party to all the stakeholders.

He assured that the government of the day would not let them down in all ramifications.

However, the solitary rally by all the party faithfuls may not be unconnected to the statement issued by the Honourable Wole Oke representing the federal constituency. Obviously,the majority of the party stalwarts are not in sync with the representative.

