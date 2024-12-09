Nestlé professional champions affordable nutrition with Maggi Soya Chunks in Lagos

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Nestlé Professional last week introduced the Affordable Nutrition option, Maggi Soya Chunks, to food vendors, chefs and event planners during the Lagos edition of the Business of Food workshop.

Nestlé Professional is the out of home business arm of Nestlé Nigeria and a leading provider of food solutions.

Speaking at the event, Business Manager for Nestlé Professional in Nigeria, Mrs. Funmi Osineye said, “At Nestlé Professional, we are committed to empowering local food vendors with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive.

“By introducing Maggi Soya Chunks, we aim to provide an affordable and nutritious alternative that supports their businesses and promotes healthier eating habits in our communities,” she said.

To further empower participants to navigate the evolving economic terrain, the food vendors were trained by the Managing Director of Food Bizz Support Services, Mrs. Osaretin Okao on managing food business profitability in challenging period.

She charged the food vendors to be innovative and open to trying new things, including the use of new affordable ingredients like Soya Chunks.

Mrs. Okao said, “Managing a successful food business requires adaptability and a willingness to embrace new opportunities.

“By incorporating affordable and nutritious ingredients like Maggi Soya Chunks, food vendors can not only enhance their offerings but also ensure they remain profitable and sustainable,” she said.

Mrs. Osineye assured participants that Nestlé Professional remains committed to supporting the growth and success of food vendors in Nigeria.

She said, “We aim to make more possible by uplifting the local food industry, promoting entrepreneurship, and creating a positive impact in communities.

However, they face challenges in managing their businesses amidst rising costs, often leading to a reduced focus on providing adequate nutrition in favor of profit.

The Business of Food series, now in its nineth edition, has empowered over 2,000 food business vendors across nine states with vital skills and knowledge to enhance their business and increase their income.

This year, it focused on offering attendees a cost-effective, nutritious, and flavorful protein alternative with Maggi Soya Chunks while equipping them to keep growing despite economic hardships.

With one pack providing adequate protein and nutrition for eight people, Maggi Soya Chunks, a soya-based texturized protein, is an affordable alternative protein ensuring that food vendors not only remain profitable but continue to provide adequate nutrition to their customers.

One of the highlights from the half-day training session was a masterclass by Chef Ehis Oseniga on the preparation of the classic Ofada rice sauce, using Maggi Soya Chunks. The event also featured an exciting cooking competition where teams of caterers, catering school students and restaurant owners created delicious meals such as Chunky Jollof Rice, Soya Spaghetti Jollof, and Soyarito Fried Rice, all using Maggi Soya Chunks.

However, Canteens, grillers, Maishais, and bukas play an integral role in providing daily nutrition to bustling urban areas.