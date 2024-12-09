Meet Andrew Chikezi Ugoezi: Simplifying Global Trade with 1st Andres Global Connect

For many business owners and importers, the customs-clearing process can feel overwhelming. However, for Andrew Chikezi Ugoezi, the CEO of 1st Andres Global Connect Limited, this is an everyday challenge he has turned into a passion.

Born in Imo State as the fifth child in a family of seven, Andrew’s journey started in Port Harcourt, where a radio advert sparked his interest in shipping and aviation. He enrolled in the Century Institute of Management and Technology program, then completed his industrial training at the Nigerian Ports Authority. After further studies at Lagos State University and national service in 2012, Andrew decided to pursue customs clearing full-time. “It wasn’t easy,” he says, “but I was determined to build something reliable.”

Bridging the Trust Gap

Andrew saw a key problem in the customs clearing industry: a lack of trust between importers and agents. “Over the years, there’s been a lot of distrust. We’re here to change that,” he explains. His company, 1st Andres Global Connect, focuses on honest and transparent services.”

We don’t just clear goods,” he says. “We educate our clients, guide them through the process, and ensure every document is done right.”

This approach has earned his company a reputation for reliability. Andrew recalls moments when clients accidentally overpaid, and his team promptly refunded them. “Trust is the foundation of everything we do,” he adds.

What Drives Him.

Andrew’s values of trust and humanity are at the core of his business. “No trust, no business,” he says simply. He believes in treating clients with respect and honesty, which has helped him gain loyal customers and many referrals over the years.

He also emphasizes education. “Many importers don’t fully understand the process, so we make it a priority to explain every step. When people know what’s happening, they feel more confident.”

A Hard-Earned Success.

Andrew officially became a licensed customs agent in 2019, but his journey in the field began much earlier, back in 2004. “I’ve worked with some of the best in the business and learned a lot from practical experience,” he says. His persistence, even when the industry got tough, has been the key to his success.

Today, 1st Andres Global Connect is recognized for its reliable and transparent services. Most of their clients come through word-of-mouth referrals, which Andrew believes is a testament to the trust they’ve built.

Looking to the Future.

Andrew dreams of a future where customs clearing in Nigeria is simpler and more efficient. He believes that educating importers and streamlining the process are crucial steps toward achieving this. He’s also passionate about constructive reforms in government policies, especially those related to high import duties.

Outside of work, Andrew is drawn to real estate and has a passion for helping people. “I love anything that involves humanity,” he says.

Advice for others.

For aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the customs clearing business, Andrew has simple advice: “There’s no easy road to success. You have to be determined and stay focused. If you work hard and stay honest, you’ll succeed.”

Andrew Chikezi Ugoezi’s story is one of resilience, integrity, and a passion for making global trade easier for others.

Through 1st Andres Global Connect, he continues to build trust and deliver reliable services for businesses navigating the complexities of international trade.