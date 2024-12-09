Ghana Election: Primate Ayodele becomes global, household name in Ghana

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has become a global name and a household name especially in Ghana.

As a matter of fact, the presidential election that was just concluded became interesting because of his prophetic input.

Week in, week out, Primate Ayodele was always dishing out prophecies regarding what will happen before, during and after the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele’s prophecy regarding the situation of Ghana election, the ruling party and opposition dates back to 2022.

Primate Ayodele had noted that the incumbent president, Nana Addo Akufo’s administration would not be appreciated and that any candidate that came out of his party would not win the election.

He sternly warned the incumbent president, stating that his economic policies will make his party lose the election. He stated that if there was an election then, the ruling party would lose due to the economic policies of the ruling party.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the person that could do it better than Nana Addo Akufo is John Mahama.

These were his words: “Nana Addo Akufo, your government has failed the nation, your government is satanic, it is oppressive, you are oppressing the people of God. You have to readjust your economic policies, there is hardship and this may cause your failure and will make people not to vote your party. The coming election, if there’s an election today, the ruling party will lose.

“I want to tell the Ghanaians who will do better than Nana Addo Okufo is John Mahama. He has what it takes to come back now for the last time to become the president of Ghana if only you take the right step….”

However, there was a sudden change in his prophetic insight into the election when he started this year with messages to the ruling party.

Primate Ayodele started by warning John Mahama to seek the face of God if he wanted to win the election while stating that the anointed candidate is Alhaji Bawumia, the candidate of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, he asked the ruling party to work on the Upper Volta and Ashanti region to win the presidential election.

In several videos, Primate Ayodele also mentioned that Bawumia has all it takes to win the election and that God is angry with John Mahama.

With the outcome of the election which saw the ruling party’s candidate losing to John Mahama, there are so many questions waiting to be answered by Primate Ayodele regarding the election.

Primate Ayodele has a record of fulfilled prophecies even as far as the US presidential election; therefore, there would be a reason for the change.

Although many have claimed Primate Ayodele was paid by the ruling party in Ghana and that’s responsible for his prophecies which favoured them but the Primate Ayodele that we know will never stoop so low to sell his prophecies for anyone no matter what.

There’s so much to be said, it still remains a puzzle and at the right time, Primate Ayodele would talk but until then, he remains one of the greatest prophets ever.

