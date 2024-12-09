32.7 C
Lagos
December 9, 2024
Trending now

Don makes case for marriage imbued with Islamic tenets

Nestlé professional champions affordable nutrition with Maggi Soya Chunks in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Ifako-Ijaiye iconic road, urges landlords not to increase rent

F’s club empowers 100 indigent students with educational scholarship

Tax Reform Bills : South East Senate caucus opts for wider consultation

Osun 2026: PDP stakeholders in Oriade/Obokun vow to ensure victory of Adeleke…

Funeral Service of for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, mother of…

Ghana Election: Primate Ayodele becomes global, household name in Ghana

Meet Andrew Chikezi Ugoezi: Simplifying Global Trade with 1st Andres Global Connect

VICTOR CHUKWUNONYELU UMEH: The quintessential lawmaker and Philantopist

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Funeral Service of for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, mother of former General Manager Zenith bank Plc ,Bukky Latunji held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0118

L-r… Children of the deceased, Omolola Awosika (Nee Latunji);  Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (Cousin ). Muyiwa Latunji; Nigerian businesswoman, philanthropist Apostle Folorunsho Alakija;  Former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky  Latunji, Mr Bolaji Olatunji, during the funeral service of for late   Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church,ikate Surulere, in Lagos at the weekend… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … FoundedTastee Fried Chicken, Mrs. Olayinka Pamela Adedayo; Former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky  Latunji; Nigerian businesswoman, philanthropist Apostle Folorunsho Alakija, Mr Muyiwa Latunji.

L-r … Mr. Jide Agbabiaka, Former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky  Latunji; Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (Cousin ).

R-L…Former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky  Latunji, with her siblings at the funeral church service.

Former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky  Latunji (2nd left) poses with friends.

Former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky  Latunji, addressing the audience at the wake keep,at Eko Club Surulere.

L-r… Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon; Mr Abolade Majekodunmi;  Mrs Abimbola Majekodunmi Ali; Ms Ladun Kason Osilaja, all family members during the wake keep at  Eko Club Surulere.

L-r…Children of the deceased, Omolola Awosika (Nee Latunji);  Dele Latunji;  Bolaji Olatunji;  Muyiwa Latunji; Jide Agbabiaka; former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky  Latunji  M.r Bolaji Olatunji during the wake keep at Eko Club Surulere.

Cross Section of the Ministers of God during the prayer section.

The corps bears caring for the casket of  Mrs Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83 for burial, held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church,ikate Surulere, in Lagos at the weekend …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigeria- Slovenia Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Business Forum held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

University of Lagos , 2nd Special Annual lecture on Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 19,2024

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO