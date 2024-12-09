F’s club empowers 100 indigent students with educational scholarship

The F’s club, a philanthropic group says it has awarded educational scholarship to no fewer than 100 indigent students since its 44 years of existence.

Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, a former President of the club and Nigerian senator, said this on the sidelines of the induction of 43 new members into the club at the weekend in Lagos.

The F’s club which means Friends club is a social club which was inaugurated in 1980 to foster mutual relationship among members and promote philanthropy in its immediate society.

Ashafa said: “F’s club is about nurturing friendship , we are friends that help the society, and then do whatever you can to assist the ecosystem that has been, very friendly to you.

“And of note is the fact that we believe in philanthropy, we have a scholarship programme, particularly for indigenous people around the club. We are surrounded by the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology and the Federal Technical College.

“So in the last 44years, we have been able to manage about 100 scholarships graduating students. Some of the male students that graduated are members of this club.”

In his welcome address, the President of the F’s club, Chief La-olu Osanyin, reiterated the philanthropic stance of the club.

“What we have done as a club is to extend our mentorship, to boys who have worked with us, we have sponsored their education and some of them are now our members.

“We have been able to empower some young ones to the extent that they are doing Masters degree, some of them are working in government.

“As a club we have contributed to the society through our major pillar, which is philanthropy. We have scholarships to students of the University of Lagos, Yaba College of technology.

“So we have had instances where we gave financial assistance to injured soldiers because we also felt that is just a way to empower them,”

“It is imperative to state that the inductees are the successful ones out of hundreds who applied and were deemed fit and proper to be admitted as members months after rigorous activities and close scrutiny of their personal, civic and personal lives,” Osanyin said.

On his part, the chairman induction committee, Asiwaju Temitope Olabode, congratulated the new Inductees of the club.

“And usually the criteria stands out for us among so many clubs in Lagos, because we are very, very particular and meticulous about the social standing of people we induct into the club.

“For us, who joined years after, have also been able to stick to this, and we hope that we also pass the same to the members coming behind us, because we are very strict about who becomes a member of F’s Club.

“We are a social philanthropic club. So we hammer more on philanthropic activities of the club.

“We do a lot from scholarships to employment and for inter personal relationship with community,” Olabode said.

On of the new inductees of the F’s club, Dr Faustino, expressed his joy of being a part of the club.

“I feel excited being a member of the prestigious F’s club, because it is a social club of excellence and difference. So I feel proud of being a member of this club.

“And so I built my reputation over the years to earn me the medal to be considered as a member of F’s Club, So I feel privileged to be part of the club,” Babatunde said.

Another newly inductee of the club, Mr. Chijioke Ezeh, expressed his joy at the acceptance of the club.

“I consider it a very honourable thing to be part of the F’s club because the place is full of respectable individuals, politically, people who have done well, professionally, people who have done very well.

“So, I find it a thing of honour to be in their midst. I grew up not far from here, so growing up, we would go by the road and I would see F’s club.

“I have benefited their friendship, their respect, and at least on my birthday, they went all the way to show me that I am of value to them, that that touches,” Ezeh said.