25 C
Lagos
December 9, 2024
Trending now

Bashar al-Assad flees as opposition fighters take over Syria

Troops destroy bandits’ camps, recover arms, vehicle in Taraba, Benue

Tinubu committed to improving Nigeria’s culture, tourism sector -Tunji-Ojo

NAPS lauds Adeleke for reviving Osun Cooperative College

Yuletide: Beware of fake drinks, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

AfDB advocates structural solutions to Africa’s economic challenges

House of Reps considers Bill limiting number of Ministers to 37

Engineer in NDLEA custody over illicit drug consignments concealed in pressure machines

FG says XEC Covid-19 Variant not in Nigeria

Assess human rights impacts of tax reform bills, SERAP tells Akpabio, Abbas

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

FG says XEC Covid-19 Variant not in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo095

The Federal Government, on Saturday, clarified that the newly detected XEC COVID-19 variant, identified in Australia and some other countries in Europe, is not in Nigeria.

 

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said this in a statement issued by Mr Alaba Balogun, the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations.

 

According to him, it has become imperative to correct the misinformation and fear of the public concerning the resurgence of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

 

He added that the contents of a letter with Ref.No.DHS/INSPDIV/017/VOL.1/46 dated Dec. 5, implying that the variant was in the country and had been circulating on social media, should be ignored.

 

He stated that “you may recall that a newly detected COVID variant, XEC, was reported in Australia and has spread to 29 countries globally, showing more virulence over other circulating strains with concern over its possible impact on service delivery in our federal tertiary hospitals.

 

“However, the good news is that there is no evidence of COVID variant XEC in Nigeria.

 

“In light of the above, the public is advised not to panic but to continue with the universal precautions of observing personal hygiene, including regular washing of hands.”

 

Alaba noted that the ministry, through her agencies, stepped up surveillance, including at all entry points to Nigeria.

 

He added that the federal government proactively upgraded its federal tertiary hospitals by establishing molecular laboratories, isolation centres, and intensive care units (ICUs) equipped with ventilators.

 

The virus has been detected in 43 countries across Europe, Asia, and North America.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

OHCDT Preaches Peace, Holds Free Medical Outreach For Host Communities In Rivers

NewChampion

HEI partners US Consulate General on Emergency Skills

Comfort

Danish Embassy, Danish Veterinary and Food Agency, partner NAFDAC to combat Antimicrobial Resistance

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO